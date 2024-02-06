Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Police signed a cooperation agreement. Under this agreement, DEWA's employees will join the Esaad Card programme provided by Dubai Police. This initiative allows DEWA's employees to benefit from the exclusive offers, discounts, and benefits provided by the programme's partners.

The agreement was signed by HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. Officials from both sides were also present during the signing.

Al Marri praised the joint cooperation with DEWA, highlighting that the agreement signifies the commitment of both parties to support and enhance their collaboration. It aims to integrate efforts to elevate the happiness levels of employees and their families in all sectors.

Al Marri underscored Dubai Police's continual effort to strengthen constructive partnerships with federal and local organisations. He emphasised the implementation of joint community programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing employee happiness and stability.

Al Tayer commended Dubai Police and the officials responsible for the 'Esaad' programme. He expressed appreciation for their efforts and cooperation in providing the 'Esaad' card to DEWA employees, enabling them to enjoy its associated benefits and discounts.

"Signing this agreement to provide the 'Esaad' card to DEWA employees strengthens the strategic partnership and cooperation between DEWA and Dubai Police. It reflects our shared vision of supporting and empowering employees, enhancing the quality of life of citizens' and government employees and promoting their happiness. This is achieved by providing a positive and happy work environment that reflects positively on their job performance and achieves their happiness and in turn, the happiness of customers. Our employees are pivotal in achieving success and excellence, and we are committed to empowering them and providing them with the necessary tools to consolidate their well-being,” said Al Tayer.