Dubai, UAE: HAMRK Real Estate Development, in partnership with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, proudly unveils Affini Residences, a transformative addition to Dubai’s luxury living landscape. Located in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Affini is the world’s first standalone residence under Tribute Portfolio, a collection brand within Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program of 30+ extraordinary brands. This branded residence seamlessly blends contemporary elegance, artistic flair, and an exceptional serviced lifestyle. Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for the project’s sales and marketing, leveraging its expertise to position Affini as a distinguished offering in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.

A unique project, Affini redefines urban living by repurposing a former hotel into a distinctive branded residence designed to meet today’s market demands. The property has been meticulously refurbished to reflect the individuality and elegance that Is signature to the Tribute Portfolio, merging the city’s energy with the tranquillity of boutique artistic living. Fully furnished and turnkey-ready, Affini embodies a new perspective in the art of living, offering residents a seamless fusion of world-class service, inspired design, and unparalleled connectivity in Dubai’s thriving cultural hub.

The residences at Affini, ranging from expansive studios to bespoke penthouses, are thoughtfully designed to blend artistic sophistication with functional living. Each fully furnished unit features luxurious finishes and vibrant colour schemes, complemented by bold art installations that transform spaces into inspiring sanctuaries for creativity. Designed by ADC Architects & Engineers, these homes offer customisable elements and refined details, creating the perfect canvas for modern living. Expansive layouts adorned with Rango porcelain tiles set a tone of understated elegance, while the kitchens are a standout feature, with sleek Du Pont Corian countertops, Marino Laminates cabinetry, and high-end Whirlpool appliances. Bedrooms are designed as tranquil retreats, and bathrooms adorned with Bagno Design fittings transform daily routines into serene moments of indulgence.

Affini Residences offers an array of sophisticated premium amenities crafted to elevate everyday living. Residents can unwind in the rooftop pool, which offers panoramic views of the Dubai skyline or stay active in the state-of-the-art gym equipped with modern Matrix machines. The curated residents’ lounge serves as a chic communal hub, ideal for relaxation or socialising, while families will appreciate the lively children’s play area that fosters creativity and fun for younger residents. For moments of leisure, the private cinema and in-house coffee shop provide bespoke experiences, delivering comfort and refinement in equal measure.

Complementing the experience, a comprehensive suite of services promises everyday convenience, including a 24-hour residential concierge to assist with everything from restaurant reservations to spa bookings and local area guidance. À la carte offerings such as limousine transfers, housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping, and in-residence dining ensure every need is met with precision and care. Adding further prestige, residents have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive Marriott Bonvoy membership benefits, offering elevated Bonvoy™ status, preferred rates at Marriott properties, and curated experiences with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“We are delighted to launch Affini Residences, a project that embodies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful living experiences,” said Shaikh Mohamed Abdulrahman Alkhalifa, Chairman, HAMRK Real Estate Development. “Affini is a testament to the lifestyle we aim to create, blending creativity, sustainability, and modern design. By repurposing an existing building, we not only showcase our innovative approach but also contribute to more sustainable development practices. Our collaboration with Devmark has been pivotal in positioning Affini as an exceptional offering for discerning buyers who value sophistication and innovative living solutions. This project offers an unparalleled lifestyle, setting a new benchmark for urban luxury.”

“We are excited to collaborate with HAMRK on Affini Residences, a development that truly stands out in Dubai’s competitive real estate market,” said Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark. “Land scarcity in highly coveted, well-connected communities like Al Jaddaf presents a rare opportunity for buyers and investors alike. Affini represents a unique vision, transforming an existing structure into a modern, world-class residence that seamlessly blends prime location, thoughtful design, and exceptional amenities. Leveraging our expertise in real estate marketing, we are committed to positioning Affini as a benchmark for exceptional living in Dubai’s evolving luxury living landscape.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development EMEA at Marriott International adds, “With the launch of Affini Residences, we are proud that Dubai is home to the world’s first standalone residence under Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand, where design, attention to detail and sincere service stand above the rest. Affini’s vibrant spaces create a sense of community sparking connections, and aptly located in Al Jaddaf, Dubai’s cultural hotspot, Affini is perfect for those seeking the remarkable, the new and the different.”

Affini is strategically located just minutes from the Jameel Arts Centre and Dubai Cultural Village. Its prime location also ensures effortless connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and other premier cultural, retail, and entertainment destinations. With ongoing refurbishment works set for completion in 2026, Affini presents a compelling opportunity for buyers and investors seeking a state-of-the-art urban sanctuary in one of Dubai’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Devmark is now accepting bookings offering both mortgage and payment plan options.

About HAMRK Real Estate Development:

HAMRK Real Estate Development is a visionary leader in the UAE’s real estate sector, renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and design excellence, HAMRK consistently delivers projects that set new standards in the industry. Their ability to blend sophisticated design with cutting-edge technology has earned HAMRK a prominent reputation in high-end developments. Leveraging strategic relationships, HAMRK continues to create exceptional living spaces that exceed the expectations of discerning investors and residents alike. Iconic projects such as Marriott Executive Apartments, Manama Bahrain, Residence Inn Manama Juffair and One Bahrain stand as testaments to HAMRK’s dedication to excellence.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

