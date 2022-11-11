Dubai:– Dentons advises IFC, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and APICORP on a fundraise in respect of Yellow Door Energy.

Yellow Door Energy is a leading UAE-based sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

As part of the fund raise, private equity firm Actis acquired a majority stake whilst IFC, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and APICORP continued as shareholders in Yellow Door Energy.

Yellow Door Energy aims to become the region's distributed solar and sustainability leader and a key enabler for businesses in the MEA region to achieve net zero targets, helping them transition to a more balanced energy mix through the deployment of sustainable energy solutions.

The transaction supports significant growth and contribution to providing Yellow Door Energy’s customers with clean, affordable and reliable energy across the region.

David McGrory, Corporate Partner commented: "This is another landmark ESG transaction in the Middle East on which Dentons is delighted to have acted. We are proud to be supporting IFC, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and APICORP as they contribute to bringing clean energy and technology to customers throughout the region."

The Dentons team was led by partner, David McGrory and senior associate, Vijan Ghedia, both based in Dubai.

