Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and HE Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA, attended the meeting, which took place at DEWA’s head office. The meeting discussed fruitful cooperation between the two sides, as well as strengthening the strategic relationship between DEWA through Digital DEWA, its digital arm, and ‘du.’ This relationship has resulted in significant cooperation in smart transformation and exchanging the best global solutions, experiences, and practices, especially in providing high-quality and efficient digital solutions and systems.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of fruitful strategic partnerships between the government and private sectors. This aligns with the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the digital infrastructure of the UAE and provide the latest digital services in order to offer a seamless experience for customers and provide value-added services. The partnerships aim to facilitate doing business and benefit from technological progress to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the infrastructure of utilities as well as explore opportunities for further cooperation in research and development. This approach is consistent with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to enhance Dubai’s global position as the best city to live and work in, as well as the preferred destination for business, investment, and tourism.

Al Tayer pointed out that DEWA adopts the latest smart solutions and disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop and launch innovative initiatives that contribute to enhancing the comprehensive development of Dubai. He praised the contributions of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) in developing the telecommunications sector in the UAE and providing advanced and integrated solutions that consolidate the foundations of Dubai’s robust infrastructure, to enhance digital transformation and advance economic and social development in the Emirate.

"At du, we are committed to supporting the comprehensive vision laid out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Rule of Dubai, for a digitally empowered UAE. Our collaboration with DEWA signals a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering an ecosystem ripe for digital growth and innovation. We are proud to contribute to the nation's agenda for a sustainable and efficient infrastructure through our advanced digital solutions. Embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s smart solutions is integral to our operations, and in synergy with DEWA, we aim to contribute to our leadership's vision of a future-ready and globally renowned Emirate," said HE Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

"Our goal is to work closely with DEWA and Digital DEWA to fuel smart transformation and contribute to the digital excellence of our robust telecommunications infrastructure. This strategic partnership underlines our dedication to developing forward-thinking initiatives that align with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and promote Dubai as the quintessential destination for living, working, and innovation," said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).