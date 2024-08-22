Dubai, UAE – DeNet, a leading decentralized storage protocol developed in the United Arab Emirates, is excited to announce its participation in TOKEN2049, Asia's premier cryptocurrency and blockchain conference. The event is regularly hosted in Dubai, but the upcoming edition will be held in Singapore from September 18-19, 2024.

DeNet is revolutionizing the way we store data by leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create a secure, transparent, and accessible decentralized storage network. With a growing community of Datakeepers (node operators) and a rapidly expanding ecosystem, DeNet has already achieved significant milestones:

12 Million Files Secured;

100,000 users of mobile storage;

75 active Datakeepers from 25 countries.

“TOKEN2049 is the perfect platform for us to connect with industry leaders, potential investors, and technology enthusiasts,” said Rafik Singatullin, Co-Founder of DeNet. “We are eager to share our vision for a more decentralized future of data storage and explore new opportunities for collaboration.”

At TOKEN2049, DeNet will be showcasing its innovative technology, highlighting the benefits of its decentralized storage solution, and demonstrating how it empowers individuals and businesses to take control of their data.

DeNet invites all attendees at TOKEN2049 to learn more about:

The DeNet Storage Protocol and its unique features;

The B2B Future of DeNet Storage Protocol;

The growing DeNet ecosystem and its potential impact on the future of data management.

-Ends-

About DeNet:

DeNet is a decentralized storage protocol that enables secure, private, and affordable data storage. By leveraging blockchain technology, DeNet creates a network of Datakeepers who provide storage capacity in exchange for rewards.

WebSite: http://denet.pro

Twitter/X: https://x.com/denetpro