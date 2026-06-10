Middle East - Deloitte Middle East has announced the launch of Tax Operate in the region, a new offering designed to help organizations manage and transform their tax functions through scalable, technology-enabled operating models.



As tax environments become more complex and regulatory expectations continue to rise, organizations are under increasing pressure to strengthen compliance while maintaining operational efficiency. Tax Operate supports end-to-end tax operations, helping businesses streamline processes, improve governance, and maintain operational control through sustainable delivery models.



Unlike traditional advisory engagements focused on one-off transformation projects, Tax Operate is designed for ongoing operational delivery. The offering combines domain expertise with technology-enabled processes to support the full lifecycle of tax operations, including compliance, reporting, process standardization, and operational governance.



Delivered through flexible co-sourced and outsourced models, Tax Operate enables organizations to access Deloitte’s specialist tax, regulatory and industry expertise while maintaining oversight and control of their tax function. This offering helps businesses strengthen governance, improve efficiency, and manage growing complexity through more scalable and resilient operating models, leveraging Deloitte’s deep industry knowledge.



Beyond day-to-day operational support, what differentiates Tax Operate is organizations’ access to Deloitte specialists who understand the evolving regulatory landscape and the broader strategic implications of tax transformation across complex business environments.



The offering also reflects the growing need for organizations to respond to rapidly evolving global tax regulations, including frameworks such as the OECD’s Pillar Two global minimum tax where applicable. By modernizing tax operating models and embedding technology-enabled processes, Tax Operate helps organizations build resilient tax functions that can adapt to regulatory change while enabling continuous improvement.



Basit Hussain, Partner & Tax Operate Leader, Deloitte Middle East, said: "Tax functions today face increasing regulatory scrutiny and operational complexity. Organizations need sustainable models that strengthen compliance while improving efficiency and governance. Tax Operate combines deep technical expertise, technology-enabled processes and scalable delivery models to help businesses manage their tax operations with greater confidence and control."



For more information on Deloitte’s Tax Operate, visit: Link