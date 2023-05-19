Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) hosted a series of events in major cities across the GCC including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to launch the highly anticipated SeaWorld, Yas island, Abu Dhabi, and Experience Abu Dhabi’s ‘One Summer Isn't Enough’ offering, in partnership with 20 key stakeholders including hotels, city attractions, and agencies.

The roadshow provided GCC travel trade professionals with the opportunity to learn more about the various attractions and experiences that Abu Dhabi has to offer as well as the emirate’s new promotions and travel products. Highlights included SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the latest addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape, which promises to offer an unparalleled experience to visitors when it opens on 23 May.

Located on the emirate’s entertainment hub Yas Island, alongside popular attractions Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, this state-of-the-art theme park will showcase a diverse range of marine life, including dolphins, sharks, and rays. Set to become a must-visit attraction in the region, the park will feature immersive animal exhibits, thrilling rides and interactive education experiences, with a focus on conservation efforts and pioneering marine research.

Throughout Abu Dhabi’s summer season, which runs through the end of September, visitors can benefit from special offers such as the new Summer Pass, offering savings across a range of attractions and restaurants.

Families can also take advantage of the Kids Go Free offer, where across 73 hotels and three world-class theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi – children below the age of 12 stay, eat and enter for free with the package when accompanied by a paying adult.

To make the most of a visit to Abu Dhabi, the Stay More, Pay Less offer encourages visitors to stay longer and make the most of their vacation. Guests can enjoy a free night's stay when booking a four-night package, or two free nights when booking a seven-night package.

Majed Al Mohandis Concert

On 17 June, Arab singing sensation Majed Al Mohandis returns with a massive concert at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. After a career of more than two decades, Al Mohandis’ fans from across the Arab world have affectionately named him "Owner of the Diamond Voice".

Rabeh Sager Eid al-Adha Concert

Arab music superstar Rabeh Sager is preparing to perform a stunning music concert to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Abu Dhabi. Taking place on 30 June at the Etihad Arena, the concert is an unmissable event for Arabic music lovers, who can expect a spectacular night of entertainment as the artist performs a repertoire of his famous songs.

For GCC visitors, a trip to Abu Dhabi couldn’t be easier, with short direct flights available from all countries in the region.

Bahrain: 41 weekly flights.

Kuwait: 7 weekly flights.

Oman: 28 weekly flights.

Qatar: 46 weekly flights.

Saudi Arabia: 61 weekly flights.

Abdulla Yousef, Director of Travel Trade and Market Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "This GCC roadshow will be an effective tool for promoting the new, highly anticipated SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi’s exciting summer season offers, providing an ideal opportunity to showcase our family-friendly offerings and luxury experiences to families and visitors from across the GCC. With the Kids Go Free and Stay More, Pay Less offers, and with our location just a short flight away, we are confident that the emirate will be recognised as a top destination for families and friends looking to create memorable summer vacation experiences. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Abu Dhabi and showcasing all that our vibrant city has to offer."

