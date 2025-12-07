Muscat, Oman: Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed luxury real estate developer, in partnership with Art District Real Estate Development, today announced the start of the collaboration to launch and develop ‘MAD’, Muscat Marine, Art & Digital District, a transformative new coastal destination that integrates oceanfront living, luxury hospitality, culture-led enterprise, and future-focused finance and digital industries.

Located along Oman’s picturesque coastline, the ‘MAD’ project spans over 1.5 million square meters with a gross development value of approximately OMR 1.6 billion (USD 4.2 Billion) for all development phases which will span over 12 years. It is designed to elevate the Sultanate’s global standing by merging sea-view living, luxury hospitality, cultural expression, and future financial and digital sectors into one unified ecosystem.

Conceived as a multi-destination city, ‘MAD’ brings together luxury residential communities, cultural venues, world-class marinas, curated retail, next-generation finance and business parks, and premium hotels. The district will invite affluent travelers, global investors, art collectors, tech founders and creative entrepreneurs to live, work and connect within a single, seamless experience rooted in Oman’s maritime identity and economic vision.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “‘MAD’ represents a defining step in how Oman’s coastline will be experienced and how its future economy will emerge. Together with Art District Real Estate development, we are building a destination that goes beyond real estate to empower enterprise, attract global talent, support cultural production and unlock new economic value. ‘MAD’ is a new gateway for Oman, one inspired by the sea and shaped by innovation.”

At the heart of ‘MAD’ is a commitment to support Oman’s diversification goals, aligning with the nation’s strategy to grow culture, tourism, technology and high-value finance and investment sectors. The district will host private marinas for mansions, international art exhibitions, digital incubators, a financial center, and a cultural calendar of global events, positioning Muscat as a hub for marine adventure, cultural exchange and financial and digital creativity.

This project reflects Oman’s confidence in building industries of the future. ‘MAD’ showcases how strategic development can preserve maritime heritage while embracing the opportunities of global innovation. It will attract investment, cultivate talent, and create enduring cultural and economic impact for generations to come. A defining feature of ‘MAD’ is the integration of a district-wide digital economy, enabling a new model of property, culture, and enterprise. The development introduces digital licensing, asset exchange, and ecosystem rewards, supporting business formation and investment pathways for global entrepreneurs and investors.

“We are creating value beyond physical spaces,” added El Chaar. “‘MAD’ is an ecosystem where creators, innovators and investors meet; not only to live or visit, but to participate. That participation defines the future of real estate, and we are proud to shape it in Oman. This partnership demonstrates what Oman stands for; cultural leadership, responsible innovation and global investment confidence. ‘MAD’ is a testament to what is possible when heritage and ambition come together.”

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

