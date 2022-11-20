Video: https://youtu.be/xDB-TbRwBww

Riyadh, KSA: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, and The Trump Organization signed an agreement in New York for the development of a signature Trump Resort, including residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the stunning AIDA project. Located in the heart of the capital, Muscat, the 100-meter-high hilltop development is one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, situated directly by the sea.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman, Dar Al Arkan, said: “The Trump Organization is known for its exclusive, world-class developments. Superior quality, detail, and perfection are the standards that Trump demands throughout its projects – from residential to resort, from hotel to golf, and from commercial office to retail. We are always looking to enhance Dar Al Arkan’s unique projects with premium facilities and experiences, and our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first project in Oman and put it on the global map.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: "When we were looking at our next project and where we wanted to expand our footprint, we knew it had to be in an outstanding location and with an amazing team. At AIDA, in the heart of Muscat, Oman situated directly overlooking the incredible sea, we have truly found that. Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Al Arkan Global, said: “AIDA sits on a high peak overlooking one of the most breath-taking horizons in the world. Imagine the beautiful setting of a villa in these majestic surroundings or playing a game of golf overlooking the sea – it is truly unrivalled. We are confident the relationship with Trump will enhance the natural beauty of AIDA and attract end-users and investors from around the world looking to be part of an exceptionally iconic project.”

AIDA will be developed with the support of Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development. The value of the project is USD 4 billion, and it will be developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square metres. The development of AIDA is due to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

AIDA’s master plan was designed to ensure innovative standards with the adoption of architectural foundations, utilising rich natural surroundings. Most importantly, AIDA is being developed sustainably, fully respecting and preserving the topography and unique environmental features of the area with homes integrating seamlessly within the cliffs.

This world-class Trump property, which will feature a championship golf course designed by a renowned golf professional, will be built upon a hill with sweeping views of the sea. The meticulously planned course will feature state-of-the-art golf facilities, an expansive golf club, and the finest amenities ultimately creating a new luxury benchmark for golf in the Middle East. While the AIDA golf course offers the ideal setting for the game’s enthusiasts, the hospitality and residential component will be second to none for the luxury traveller.

About Dar Al Arkan:

Dar Al Arkan is a 28-year-old real estate development company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). The company is the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia focusing on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations across the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint in Middle East and Europe through its international real estate arm Dar Al Arkan Global. www.daralarkan.com

