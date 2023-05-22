DAMAC is also an active member of the USGBC

Dubai, UAE: UAE’s leading real estate developer, DAMAC has put another step forward to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and sustainable building practices through its partnership with the Emirates Green Building Council.

As a corporate member, DAMAC will work closely with EmiratesGBC to drive sustainability and promote all aspects of green building in the UAE’s built environment.

“As active members of the society and in ensuring the linear growth of the UAE’s economy, it is the responsibility of leading corporate organisations to join hands and implement practices that secure our future generations. At DAMAC, we understand the urgency of committing to green building practices and are taking large strides in deploying best practices across our portfolio of projects,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC.

“We will continue pursuing partnerships that are committed to building a safer and more secure future, and believe that by combining our strengths and working hand in hand with the Emirates Green Building Council, we can create a positive and lasting impact on the environment, our communities, and the way we build,” he added.

The announcement comes a year after the company signed up as an active member of the US Green Building Council, the foremost coalition of leaders working to transform the way buildings are designed, built, and operated.

In April this year, DAMAC established a Board of Directors to improve the leadership structure and administrative roles necessary for effective governance and management of the company that included aligning business practices with the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a call to global companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition, the Group is currently all set to be awarded a LEED gold certification for its third and latest master community, DAMAC Lagoons, aspiring to be the first in the UAE to do so.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

E: niall.mcloughlin@damacgroup.com