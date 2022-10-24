Riyadh: In a first of its kind, a team of specialist doctors at Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel, has successfully performed a rare and complicated blood transfusion procedure on a fetus of a patient who was diagnosed with acute anemia, enlarged heart, and acute hemolysis.

With the help of the latest techniques and technologies doctors perfromed the procedure more than four times over a specific period starting from the sixth month to the ninth month of pregnancy. It resulted in birth of a safe and sound baby.

Dr. Yasser Sabr, the consultant in Fetal Medicine and high-risk pregnancy who headed the team of doctors, said: "This procedure is the first of a kind to be performed in Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel. The patient was a pregnant mother who has been transferred from a local hospital in Riyadh, due to lack of necessary means to handle such a critical condition therein."

Dr. Yasser said the mother arrived at Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel in a very critical medical condition Following her arrival, the clinical examination and scans were carried. The patient was then diagnosed and successfully treated by utilizing the latest technologies at Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel.

"This is one of the rare procedures that would not have succeeded without the combined expertise of specialized medical team, along with utilizing the latest effective technologies and techniques to successfully inject blood inside the umbilical cord with the woman's womb", said Dr. Mansour Al Jabri, Associate Professor and Blood Diseases consultant stated while appauding the medical team and blessing the new born and the mother.

A high and international performed at Dallah Hospitals is in accordance with Dallah’s futuristic approached, which is aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

