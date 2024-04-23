MANAMA, Bahrain – Dadabhai Travel, a leading Travel Management Company (TMC) in the Middle East, announces the renewal of its primary strategic GDS technology partnership with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, reaffirming their position as strategic contributors in shaping the future of the travel industry. This renewed commitment underscores Dadabhai Travel's dedication to providing enriched customer experiences across multiple verticals, including Leisure, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C).

Sabre's suite of products, including Sabre Red 360 (SR360), Content Services for Lodging (CSL), Sabre APIs, Sabre Virtual Payments (SVP), and Automation Hub, has played a pivotal role in empowering Dadabhai Travel to provide consistent and seamless services to its clients across its expansive network. The renowned SR360 platform, a cornerstone of this partnership, offers a customizable user experience that enables Dadabhai Travel to achieve product differentiation, selling branded content, add-ons, dynamic upsell options, and personalized offers.

"Sabre's continuous commitment to future investments and technology roadmaps aligns seamlessly with our vision of being the technology partner of choice,” said Aziz Gilitwala, Managing Director, Dadabhai Travel. “As a prominent TMC brand with diverse offerings, Dadabhai Travel relies on Sabre's technology as our trusted partner. Sabre's products and solutions have been instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and delivering on our commitment to offering unrivaled service levels, state-of-the-art technology, and providing competitive global travel options.”

Sabre’s role extends beyond technology, with a critical contribution to enabling Dadabhai Travel to increase productivity and achieve ambitious growth objectives. This renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone setting the stage for continued innovation and excellence in the travel industry.

"Our partnership with Dadabhai Travel goes beyond technology—it's about collaboration, shared knowledge, and a joint commitment to driving innovation in the travel industry,” said Ramzi AlQassab, Managing Director, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “With a multiple-year proven track record and a decade-long commitment, our renewed partnership with Dadabhai Travel is a testament to our ability to consistently deliver for big travel brands year over year. Sabre is proud to continue supporting Dadabhai Travel in winning new and repeat business by delivering technology, customized solutions, and insights that enhance the traveler experience."

About Dadabhai Travel:

Established in 1981, Dadabhai Travel is the current market leader and the top performing travel agency in Bahrain. Its enviable position in Bahrain encouraged its expansion within the region. In 2011, Dadabhai Travel began its expansion into Saudi Arabia having four branches in Jubail, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. The UAE operations were initiated in 2012 having strategically located offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Followed by Kuwait in 2019 and in the second quarter of 2021, Dadabhai Travel continued expanding into new territories by establishing a presence in Oman.

By extending the services and products offered by all offices at the same levels of quality and commitment, Dadabhai Travel is confident that they will be able to capitalize on the numerous opportunities presented by this market and are one step closer towards achieving their complete regional presence.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. www.sabre.com.

