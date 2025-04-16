Dubai, UAE — According to Gartner, by 2026, 50% of large enterprises will use an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solution set to manage risk and compliance issues, up from 20% in 2021. Gartner also notes that IRM is evolving from traditional GRC platforms by offering a more real-time, and dynamic view of risk that aligns with business outcomes. Based on MarketsandMarkets Research, the global IRM market is expected to reach $19.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 14%, driven by increased regulatory complexity and digital transformation.

To support enterprise and government organizations across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to build cyber resilience by enhancing their risk and compliance frameworks, CyberKnight has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Scanwave, an advanced Digital Integrated Risk Management (IRM) platform provider. Scanwave offers an end-to-end IRM platform that helps organizations digitally transform their risk, compliance, and audit programs — aligning business objectives with proactive risk mitigation strategies.

Scanwave offers their unique RiskWave Cyber Risk Assessment and Management platform powered by AI which uses an automated risk assessment to manage risk profile based on priority that matches risk treatment deadlines with control and risk owners. In addition, Scanwave provides the CyberWave AI solution – advanced Intelligent reporting that summaries the security posture of each host, covering a wide range of security testing services reporting and integration with the latest industry scanners.

“GRC has become a top priority in the regulatory environment across the region. Our collaboration with Scanwave comes at a time when META enterprises are accelerating digital transformation, making Integrated Risk Management essential to ensure business continuity, reduce operational threats, and meet evolving compliance standards. This partnership with Scanwave is perfectly aligned with the Governance layer of our Zero Trust Security methodology, enabling customers to operationalize risk management in a holistic and efficient way”, commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer, at CyberKnight.

“We are excited to collaborate with CyberKnight, the leading Zero Trust Security advisor and pure-play cybersecurity VAD in the META region. Our joint mission is to deliver value through smarter, integrated risk solutions that empower CISOs, compliance officers, and executive leaders to confidently navigate an increasingly volatile risk landscape and optimize operational costs. Through this partnership we aim to extend our footprint in the region and bring our advanced IRM capabilities to organizations navigating the complex regulatory environment.”, added Dr. Ramzi Sunnar, Executive Chairman, at Scanwave.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering META region with on-the-ground presence in all key markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Scanwave:

Digital Integrated Risk Management (IRM) technology, consultancy service provider, and IRM integrator. We are specialized in IRM roadmap development and implementation to create strategic objectives, goals, strategies, and measures that help your organization be secure by offering advanced governance, risk and compliance expert services and programs.