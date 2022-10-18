Corporate Travel Management’s (CTM) global agency network, Radius Travel, today announces an expansion of its on-going relationship with ITL World across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, significantly extending its customer servicing capabilities in the Middle East.

ITL World is an award-winning travel management company with a presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar markets, offering more than three decades of corporate travel, meetings and event management expertise.

Business travel in the Middle East is forecast to rise by 32% in 2022, according to a recent report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The report found that business travel spending in the Middle East throughout 2021 increased by 49%, the highest of all global regions, followed by Europe and Africa (36%), pointing to a robust outlook for business travel in the region.

CTM & Radius Travel’s Vice President Global Agency Partners, Nicole Wilcock, said the extension of the ITL World partnership was particularly welcomed by customers in the energy, renewables and marine sectors in which CTM, Radius Travel and ITL World have world-class capabilities. “We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship with ITL World across the GCC. Many of our existing and prospective customers are growing their businesses in this dynamic region. By ensuring we have a partner that can meet their needs – be it business travel, meetings or events – with a focus on providing excellent service, innovative technology and a strong return on investment, we’re extremely confident about our enhanced customer offering in this strategic region.”

Chief Executive Officer ITL World, Rafeeq Mohammed, said that the extension of its partnership with CTM and the Radius Travel global partner network aligns with its company values to strengthen the Middle East’s position within the corporate travel industry.

“While the pandemic has undoubtedly challenged the travel industry, we are certain of a robust recovery, particularly in the corporate travel segment in the GCC. The expectations of corporate travelers and organizations have fundamentally changed since the pandemic; the demand for differentiated experiences and bespoke solutions that are designed for specific travelers’ requirements is likely to be more pronounced. Our strategic partnership with CTM in the GCC region is rooted in the common beliefs we share; to unlock value for all businesses and business travelers through exceptional service and local market expertise, and supported by intuitive, integrated technologies. We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing alliance with CTM and to our expanded strategic relationship for the years to come.”

About CTM & the Radius Travel network

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) is an award-winning global provider of innovative and cost-effective travel solutions spanning corporate, events, leisure, loyalty and wholesale travel. The company’s proven business strategy is underpinned by personalized service excellence supported by market-leading technology solutions which deliver a return-on-investment to our customers. Radius Travel, part of the CTM Group, is a global network of independent corporate travel and meetings management agencies providing service expertise in 130+ countries. Radius Travel’s Global Hotel Program is one of the largest hotel programs in the corporate travel market, offering negotiated corporate rates and inclusions at more than 45,000 properties in 170+ countries.

About ITL World

ITL World is an award-winning travel management company with our own operations across the GCC. We’ve been in the business for over 3 decades with several success stories & industry recognitions. We service several large global, regional and local conglomerates including diplomatic missions. From corporate to incentive to educational to leisure travel - to managing any size and scale of an event – we do it all. With our expertise & technology implementations, we have successfully executed several industry categories including diplomatic missions, sectors such as oil & gas, financial & insurance, to technology companies, to name a few. Leveraging our partnership with the award-winning global travel conglomerate - Corporate Travel Management (CTM) - we hold several strategic relationships spanning across the GCC. With our vision, ITL World has consecutively been rated as one of the top Travel Management Company in the Middle East along with several industry recognitions including being crowned ‘Superbrand’ four years in a row. ITL World is also a strategic partner working closely with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in conjunction with its MATCH Hospitality program. Apart from corporate travel, our portfolio also includes managing meetings, incentive, conferences & events; educational travel; inbound travel & destination management services.

