From April 8th, Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund-owned company, will join the vast community of cruise experts descending on Miami to exchange innovative ideas and forge collaborations in order to shape the future of the cruise sector.

This year’s Seatrade Cruise Global will see over 10,000 industry professionals in attendance at Miami Beach Convention Center, representing more than 120 countries. Exhibiting, Cruise Saudi team will be present, including CEO Lars Clasen, and Chief Destination Experiences Officer Barbara Buczek, to showcase the company’s achievements to date and future ambitions to develop a thriving and world-leading cruise ecosystem in Saudi. Cruise Saudi’s partners, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Saudi Red Sea Authority and NEOM will be participating at Seatrade Cruise Global alongside the PIF-owned company.

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi, said of the event: “We relish the opportunity to share news and exchange ideas with the global cruise community at Seatrade Cruise Global. From innovations in our Saudi ports, and our exciting, curated program of shore excursions, to the imminent launch of our owned-cruise line AROYA Cruises, we are looking forward to a fruitful event meeting with existing and future partners as well as other industry leaders and stakeholders.”

On day one of Seatrade Cruise Global, Barbara Buczek will speak on an insightful panel discussion exploring sustainable actions and products that can be implemented to support ports and destinations. The session, Navigating Persistent Challenges in Port Development Panel, will take place from 2.40pm in the Sunset Vista Ballroom at Miami Beach Convention Center.

A consistent presence at Seatrade Cruise Global for the last four years since its launch in 2021, Cruise Saudi has achieved key milestones on the path to developing Saudi as a leading international cruise destination, establishing cruising as one of the key pillars of tourism in Saudi, and aligning with the country’s wider vision as part of Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Cruise Saudi has welcomed more than 370,000 passengers from over 120 countries to date, across its three existing ports in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam. With two new ports under development in Jazan and Al Wajh to serve as cruise gateways, Cruise Saudi continues to work towards its goal of welcoming 1.3 million tourists to Saudi via sea by 2035.

About Cruise Saudi

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund - owned business, works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem and has recently completed its third successful season, welcoming more than 300,000 cruise passengers.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

For more information on Cruise Saudi and strategic partners, please contact: cruisesaudi@wearelotus.co.uk

About the Saudi Red Sea Authority:

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) was established by a Cabinet decision in November 2021 with the objective of enhancing integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling SMEs, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.

For more information about SRSA, please visit www.redsea.gov.sa