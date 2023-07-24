Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), an innovator in global cruise travel, has announced that its Norwegian Joy will undergo enhancements in January 2024 to elevate the onboard guest experience with popular offerings.

The new enhancements will include a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, expanded Vibe Beach Club, 24 new staterooms, redesigned three-bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites and more.

When Norwegian Joy emerges from the three-week dry dock taking place from January 22, 2024 to February 12, guests will have access to an elevated onboard spa experience with a brand-new Thermal Suite, soon-to-be the largest of the Breakaway-Plus class ships.

Designed with NCL guest feedback in mind, the debuting Spa Thermal Suite will boast a more centralised layout with an superior arrival experience featuring elegant sculptures and an entrance corridor encompassed with waterfalls.

A separate lounge area will feature three times as many of the popular hot tile loungers, and guests will be able to enjoy easy access to relaxing and reinvigorating experiences including a sauna, ice room and aromatic steam room.

Additional innovative offerings include a new Biostation with IV Drip Therapy, an increasingly popular rejuvenating treatment delivering essential nutrients to the body; four-senses loungers for the ultimate sensory experience for deep relaxation; and Kneipp haptic foot therapy, which massages feet as guests walk across the pebbled moving stream that alternates between hot and cold foot baths. The all-new Thermal Suite will replace the Galaxy Pavilion, the ship’s virtual-reality complex.

“Delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet is what we strive to do,” said David J Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have listened to our guests and have taken action. With this revitalization we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy. Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation.”

In an effort to continue to offer guests more choice of accommodations, the redesign will include repurposing a portion of the Observation Lounge to create 24 new balcony staterooms, as well as recategorising 40 new spa balcony staterooms, which will include direct access to the Mandara Spa and the premiering Thermal Suite.

Additionally, as a result of unprecedented demand, Norwegian Joy’s The Haven by Norwegian Premier Owner’s Suites with a large balcony will be expanded to three-bedrooms. The two suites will include three bedrooms; three and a half bathrooms; a fully renovated living room, master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture; as well as a new separate dining room overlooking the forward-facing The Haven Horizon Lounge. The Haven by Norwegian is the company’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship, and key-card access only complex featuring the most spacious suites and dedicated experiences including concierge service, a private pool area, restaurant and bar.

In addition, the popular, and nearly always sold-out, exclusive adults-only Vibe Beach Club will be expanded, taking over the existing Laser Tag arena on Deck 20. The space will boast a similar layout to the Vibe Beach Club found on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss, with new private luxe cabanas.

Norwegian Joy will resume sailings post dry dock on February 13, 2024, when she embarks on an 11-Day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton, United Kingdom to Miami. In March 2024, the ship will cruise seven-day round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to Bermuda from New York for summer 2024.

