Fully PIF-owned company, Cruise Saudi, has welcomed SH Diana to Saudi Arabia as part of her Maiden Voyage with inaugural calls to Yanbu, Baridi Island and Jeddah.

Arriving in Yanbu on October 12 with an overnight stay, passengers enjoyed the city’s old town and ventured into the historic ‘Layl Souq’.

On the second day of the ship’s journey, SH Diana anchored at sea, just off Baridi Island, offering a new expedition experience with pristine beaches and coral reefs.

Call at Jeddah

Continuing her journey along the Red Sea coast, the ship made a second maiden call in Saudi to Jeddah, where passengers explored the streets of Al Balad – a UNESCO World Heritage recognised Hijazi style historic district, with its traditional buildings and authentic shops and cafes.

Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi, said: “We were honoured to welcome Swan Hellenic’s cruise ship, SH Diana to Saudi for the first time, in what was a milestone visit for Cruise Saudi. We are proud to be constantly expanding our programme of onshore experiences to provide such an authentic insight into Saudi culture for our guests.”

Kai Ukkonen, Captain of SH Diana, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to have incorporated this Maiden Voyage to Saudi and to offer this new destination to our passengers. Our goal is to always create unforgettable moments for our guests, so it was a top priority to work with Cruise Saudi on creating a collection of unique and curated adventures for a truly immersive experience.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).