United Arab Emirates:

Crescent Enterprises has impacted over 250,000 lives in 5 years

The company contributes to 12 of the 17 UN SDGs

Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, was conferred with the highest honour in sustainable business practice, the Impact Seal “Platinum category”, during an award ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai witnessed the honouring in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National CSR Fund; and H.E. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA).

The Impact Seal “Platinum category” is a prestigious recognition by the National CSR Fund, the federal body responsible for the certification, measurement, and reward of sustainable business practices. The award evaluates organisations on their contribution to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UAE's national priorities. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability and societal impact, Crescent Enterprises was awarded the highest category, setting a new benchmark in the business landscape.

For over a decade, Crescent Enterprises has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations. Since 2013, the corporation has regularly reported on its progress, showcasing its remarkable journey and commitment to sustainable growth and corporate responsibility.

On Crescent Enterprises receiving this honour, CEO Badr Jafar shared: "At Crescent Enterprises, we've woven sustainability into our operating fabric, where we gauge our business performance not just on financial results, but also on our contributions to environmental, social, and governance objectives. This award further validates our dedication to a holistic business model that brings shared prosperity, not just for us, but for the communities we touch, the environment we inhabit, and the future generations to whom we owe a habitable world."

Through its business operations and strategic investments, Crescent Enterprises has profoundly impacted society and the environment, delivering tangible results aligned with the UN SDGs. The company’s portfolio of businesses contributes towards 12 of the 17 UN SDGs.

Crescent Enterprises' corporate citizenship activities further underscore its commitment to creating a positive societal footprint. Over the past five years, these initiatives have impacted over 250,000 lives, demonstrating the corporation's unwavering commitment to transforming communities and empowering individuals.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a leading multinational company, growing diversified global businesses that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with business operations in 15 countries, it operates under four enterprise platforms:

CE-Operates, an operating business platform, focusing on smart infrastructure as the main driver of economic development and growth.

CE-Invests, a strategic investment platform investing in late-stage businesses and private equity funds.

CE-Ventures, a corporate venture capital platform targeting early-stage technology enabled high-growth businesses and venture capital funds globally.

CE-Creates, an internal business incubator, building start-ups that are socially and environmentally conscious.

Crescent Enterprises operates with a value system and culture that embraces corporate governance, inclusive growth, and responsible business practices.

