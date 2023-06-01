Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, presents the all-new ‘Spend & Win’ campaign, offering mall visitors the chance to win the ultimate prize, the brand-new Toyota Supra 2023!

Taking place from now till 25th June, shoppers can partake in the 'Spend & Win' campaign by making a purchase of AED 300 and above across the mall. To participate, customers are required to get their receipts stamped at the mall's dedicated customer service desk. Subsequently, shoppers need to proceed to the Toyota exhibition booth at Festival Square, armed with their stamped receipts, to partake in an exhilarating game that reveals a secret code. Unlocking this code presents customers with an exclusive chance to win the highly coveted Toyota Supra 2023 in the stunning Lightening Yellow colour.

With its vast array of popular retail outlets, exquisite dining options, and entertainment venues, Dubai Festival City Mall’s new Spend & Win campaign with Toyota is the ideal opportunity to splurge on beauty, fashion, home décor, technology, F&B and more – and win a mega prize!

Visit Dubai Festival City Mall and seize the opportunity to win the ultimate summer gift!

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.