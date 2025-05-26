CorporateStack, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Invictus Trading, a subsidiary of Invictus Investment (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa.

This collaboration marks a major step for both organizations as they leverage the power of digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and enable smarter business growth. Under this partnership, CorporateStack will provide Invictus Trading with a suite of modern, cloud-based business applications, including human resource management, asset management and other workflow automation tools.

By adopting CorporateStack’s platform, Invictus Trading aims to further streamline its internal processes, eliminate manual tasks, and gain better visibility into its operations. This integration will support data-driven decision-making and allow teams to focus on high-impact business activities.

“Partnering with Invictus Trading is an exciting opportunity and a proud moment for all of us at CorporateStack,” said Mohamed Abdin – MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack. “It’s an honor to support an ambitious and visionary organization like Invictus Trading, and we are confident that our platform will help fuel their operational excellence and long-term growth. We are committed to delivering value, agility, and results throughout this partnership.”

Invictus Trading has achieved significant growth in recent years and continues to expand its footprint across key markets. The decision to invest in a centralized and scalable digital platform reflects the company’s focus on sustainable expansion and operational resilience.

Commenting on the partnership, Ilya Kuznetsov, Head of Information Technology at Invictus Trading, stated:

“We’re pleased to work with CorporateStack as our trusted digital transformation partner. Their platform offers the flexibility and functionality we need as we grow, and we see this collaboration as a key enabler for our teams to work more efficiently and achieve greater operational consistency.”

This agreement reinforces CorporateStack’s mission to empower organizations across the region with tailored business technology solutions that simplify operations and create meaningful impact. The partnership with Invictus Trading underscores the importance of combining modern tools with visionary leadership to build businesses that are both agile and future ready.

About CorporateStack

CorporateStack is a UAE-based software company offering a range of digital transformation solutions across cloud and on-premise environments. The platform covers HRMS, CRM, Asset Management, Project Management, and ERP modules, helping businesses of all sizes run smarter and scale faster.

About Invictus Trading

Invictus Trading FZE, established in February 2014, is a leading agro-food commodities trading company and the primary subsidiary of Invictus Investment Company PLC. Initially offering procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods such as wheat in the MENA region, the company has since expanded its commodity portfolio to include a diverse range of products such as barley, corn, cotton, Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), fertilisers, groundnuts, meat, sesame, soya bean, soya bean hulls, soya bean meal, sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour. Today, Invictus operates across 54 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the commodity trading sector across the Middle East and Africa.