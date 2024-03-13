Contact expands its presence in the Egyptian market through a partnership with OPay

Cairo: Contact Pay, a leading payment solutions provider and subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, a prominent non-banking financial services company, has recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with OPay, a leading fintech solutions and electronic payments company. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two entities, offering comprehensive digital payment solutions to cater to diverse customer needs and significantly enhance their overall experience.

Under this agreement, OPay will serve as a new acquisition arm for Contact, expanding its physical presence and customer reach throughout Egypt. This partnership will enable Contact to leverage OPay's extensive network of over 90,000 POSs and payment kiosks spread across the country.

Amr Gohar, Head of Business Development at OPay, commented on the agreement, stating: "Partnering with Contact Pay is a strategic move to enhance digital payment experiences for both consumers and businesses. This partnership underscores OPay's commitment to driving fintech innovation in Egypt and collaborating with all stakeholders in the financial sector." OPay offers a range of innovative digital payment solutions, including contactless payment, online payment, and AI-powered digital wallet services. These solutions will enable Contact customers to enjoy a seamless, easy, and secure payment experience, eliminating the need for cash or physical bank cards.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, expressed his satisfaction with the strategic partnership, noting: "We are delighted to partner with OPay, which will significantly enhance our payment services, improve customer experiences, and streamline payment collection by introducing a new payment method to our portfolio." He emphasized Contact's commitment to customer convenience and simplifying financial transactions.

Mahmoud Khedr, CEO of OPay, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its importance in advancing digital payments in Egypt. "OPay is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technologies and solutions in fintech. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative payment experiences." He emphasized the potential for innovation and growth in the digital payment sector through combined expertise and efforts.

Lastly, Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, remarked: "This partnership is a strategic step towards realizing our vision of enhancing electronic payment experiences in Egypt. We aim to provide innovative payment solutions that align with customer expectations, strengthening our position in the non-banking financial services sector and promoting financial technology in the Egyptian market."