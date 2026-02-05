Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sobha Realty’s luxury villa community development – Sobha Elwood, will deploy innovative clean energy systems from Positive Zero, including the first-of-its-kind mobile battery energy storage system (mBESS) in the region.

The fume-free, noise-free mobile battery units deliver electricity where it’s needed on the construction site, replacing traditional diesel generators and fossil fuel dependency. Over the duration of the two-year agreement, Positive Zero’s HYPR system will replace the equivalent of more than 30,000 gallons of diesel – enough to power more than 25 million smartphones.

Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group said: “At Sobha Realty, sustainability is a fundamental pillar of how we build and how we envision the future of our communities. Our partnership with Positive Zero for Sobha Elwood marks another decisive step in integrating clean, renewable energy solutions across our developments. In alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this initiative reinforces our commitment to shaping communities that are world-class, future-ready, and environmentally resilient.”

Each mobile battery system is charged using clean, renewable solar power which is highly efficient compared to diesel equivalents. Positive Zero swaps batteries in and out, as required, to ensure a constant supply of reliable on-site electricity. It is estimated that 219 MWh of electricity will be delivered through the systems per year.

“We are delighted to support Sobha Realty in its pioneering new approach to real estate development, powering more sustainable construction and lowering carbon emissions. Sobha Realty is setting a clear benchmark for developers and demonstrating that clean energy can make a transformative difference to the sustainable development of cities,” said Mr. David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer, Positive Zero.

It is the second project that Sobha Realty has signed with Positive Zero. Following the successful implementation of Positive Zero’s HYPR clean energy systems at Sobha One as the first project, Sobha Elwood now becomes the second development to adopt these innovative renewable energy solutions, as the real estate leader continues to support Dubai’s strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 families.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan in UAQ and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy by making the decarbonization process fast, simple and profitable. The company helps businesses across diverse industries become more sustainable by reducing their operational costs and carbon footprint. Positive Zero builds, finances, and operates site-integrated energy systems in distributed generation, energy efficiency and clean mobility, requiring no upfront investment from clients. Through a decarbonization-as-a-service offering, the company has the largest distributed solar capacity of more than 250 MW in the GCC region and has saved over 100 million kWh in energy consumption across its client portfolio to date. Positive Zero continues to grow and reinforce its position as the largest provider of sustainable and decentralized power infrastructure in the region. The result is a reduction of over 250,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of planting 4 million trees.

