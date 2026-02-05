Manama, Bahrain – Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, a globally recognised certification awarded based on comprehensive employee feedback and an independent assessment of workplace culture.

The certification reflects Mazad’s internal work environment and management practices, where clear communication, transparency, and accessible leadership are embedded within the company’s corporate culture. Employees reported a high level of confidence in leadership, supported by open dialogue.

The certification also highlights a professional and cooperative working environment, characterised by strong employee engagement, a shared sense of responsibility, and positive collaboration across teams, within a workplace that prioritises safety and operational effectiveness.

Commenting on the certification, Nezar Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Mazad, stated: “With Mazad’s continued growth, our responsibility to support our people becomes even more important. This certification reflects our commitment to maintaining a positive working environment and supporting our employees as the organisation evolves.”

This recognition comes at a time when Mazad is actively applying best practices across its operations, as the company continues to support transparent, efficient, and regulated market activity within the Kingdom of Bahrain.