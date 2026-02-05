Abu Dhabi: With a focus on advancing emotional wellbeing and mental health support for students and young people, alkalma Holdings, a mental health and well-being platform, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Upstrive, a pioneering digital platform dedicated to enhancing emotional resilience and wellbeing among students and adolescents.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Emilio Herrera Molina, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Board of Directors, alkalma Holdings, and Sven Maikranz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Upstrive.

A Shared Commitment to Early Wellbeing

The collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to care for the emotional and mental wellbeing of students, recognizing that true success begins with feeling supported, understood, and empowered. The strategic partnership aims to integrate advanced digital tools with evidence-based mental health practices to establish a sustainable framework of support for schools, families, and communities across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

“At alkalma Holdings, we believe that every student and teenager deserves the right tools to thrive emotionally, mentally, and socially. This partnership embodies a shared commitment to empowering the next generation with the guidance and resources they need to flourish, not only in their academic journeys but in every aspect of their lives,” said Dr. Emilio Herrera Molina.

“Upstrive focuses on psychological, emotional, and social wellbeing. Through expert-led programs, interactive tools, and personalized support, we help young individuals develop coping strategies, emotional intelligence, and confidence to navigate life’s challenges," said Sven Maikranz.

Together, alkalma Holdings and Upstrive aim to create a positive and nurturing environment where young people can build resilience, confidence, and a healthy foundation for their future.