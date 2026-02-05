Dubai, UAE – IPX, a leading force in digital IP entertainment business and the powerhouse behind iconic global brands such as LINE FRIENDS, has announced its first-ever Middle East partnership with Experience 11, a pioneer in world-class cultural commerce collaborations.

The move marks the regional debut for ZO&FRIENDS, an IP brand co-created by IPX and G-DRAGON, followed by other popular IPs in IPX’s extensive portfolio. The official launch of the new character IP ZO&FRIENDS has quickly garnered fans and consumers’ attention as a global icon. Experience 11 will now serve as the official distributor, contributing to innovative IP activations across key Middle East markets, where interests in K-pop and Korean culture have surged in recent years.

Experience 11 is the anime and IP business of K11 by AC, a global cultural brand founded by the renowned Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. With extensive art and exhibition expertise, the company’s core differentiation lies in its creative use of cultural content, co-creation of brand experience, and strong CRM capabilities targeting younger and more affluent demographics.

Experience 11 has been serving as a comprehensive IP retail platform, igniting fandom, bringing traffic and tangible merchandising benefits, and unlocking the IP’s cultural tourism potential. This collaboration builds on a series of IP retail and entertainment ventures by K11 by AC in the Middle East, cementing its pioneer position in the region.

Richard Cheung, Group CEO of K11 by AC, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with IPX, which is debuting in the Middle East for the first time. This partnership underscores our commitment to introducing dynamic global Anime and Pop IPs to the region, fostering cultural commerce exchange, and creating unforgettable experiences for our audiences. The growing interest in Korean culture across the Middle East makes this the perfect moment to debut such an iconic character IP."

The Middle East—particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—has become a key market for Korean cultural exports, with the region’s well-publicized ‘youth bulge’ and growing Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumer base. A number of government-backed strategic initiatives are accelerating this market growth, especially the plan to create a “K-City” in the UAE destined to be the new hub promoting K-pop culture.



The main businesses of IPX include developing digital character IPs based on its creative capability, operation of its along with official on-offline stores through rapid digital transformation reflecting Millennials and Generation Z trends worldwide, and partnership with leading global brands. Recently, IPX is diversifying its IP portfolio targeting all age groups and advancing its digital IP business and retail business to strengthen its global expansion of IP business, both online and offline.

As part of this exciting partnership, ZO&FRIENDS will make its debut through a special pop-up store at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the first quarter of 2026. It sets the stage for a powerful new chapter of innovation—introducing immersive offerings designed to captivate fans in the Middle East.

About IPX

IPX (formerly known as LINE FRIENDS), a global character brand that started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. In 2022, IPX announced a new mission and began accelerating its global IP business expansion, both online and offline, through a strategy of diversifying its IP portfolio to appeal to all age groups. This includes branching into digital IP and global retail businesses.

Today, IPX boasts a wide range of character IPs and collaborations with top artists such as BT21 (with BTS), ZO&FRIENDS (with G-DRAGON) zeroni (with ZEROBASEONE), minini, WADE, JOGUMAN, DINOTAENG, MNH, and more. IPX has also formed strategic partnerships with major global companies, including original content production with Netflix, IP projects with Supercell (Brawl Stars), HoYoverse (Genshin Impact), and Nexon (KartRider).

Currently, IPX operates in 18 countries and regions worldwide, including Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and manages eight global e-commerce platforms.

https://www.ipxcorp.com/

About Experience 11

Experience 11 is the pioneering ACG (Anime, Comic, Gaming) IP venture under K11 by AC, emerging from Dr. Adrian Cheng’s visionary cultural commerce model. The venture brings happiness to consumers by leveraging top ACG IPs from Japan, Korea, and China, curating immersive “real life, real touch” experiences and products that deliver emotional value directly to fans.

Experience 11 transforms iconic IPs into large-scale exhibitions, entertainment complexes, merchandise, and trading cards, enriching the cultural ecosystem through co-created brand experiences. The management team’s deep expertise in retail and experience allows its offerings to connect authentically with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with strategic focuses on rapidly expanding markets such as the Middle East and China.

https://www.experience11.com/

