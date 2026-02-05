Dubai, UAE: Mira Developments has officially launched Mira Business FM, the UAE’s newest digital business radio platform, broadcasting live from a newly unveiled, state-of-the-art studio at Dubai’s Art of Living Mall.

Designed for today’s always-connected audience, Mira Business FM delivers business conversations, expert analysis, and industry insights through a fully digital channel. By prioritising online and streaming platforms, the channel is instantly accessible to listeners around the world—across devices, borders, and time zones.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of the Mira Group ecosystem, positioning Mira Business FM as a future-forward media platform that reflects the evolving way business leaders consume information.

“Mira Business FM provides a platform for key industry leaders and insightful information that is shaping today’s economy. We are breaking away from traditional media constraints to offer live, impactful conversations that matter to those within the industry and beyond” said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder & CEO of Mira Developments.

The station’s main show, Morning Drive, is hosted by Tim Elliott and airs weekdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The four-hour live program features in-depth interviews, expert commentary, and practical insights into the region’s most pressing business and economic topics. Expansion is already underway, with a new program scheduled to launch from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, further strengthening the station’s daily lineup.

Covering every sector and scale of the economy, Mira Business FM focuses on meaningful topics covering real estate, trade & economy, corporate affairs, AI, finance, technology, entertainment and sport.

Listeners can tune in to Mira Business FM on youtube.com/@MiraBusinessFM, all shows are available on the podcast platform in audio version. Visit: mirabusiness.fm to know more.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home, ETRO Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi, John Richmond, and Gianfranco Ferré Home. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.