re.life spotlights its latest platform, re.life fleet, an integrated waste management software for total operational visibility

Sharjah, UAE – re.life, the digital ecosystem from BEEAH designed to simplify trade and logistics, has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. In line with this partnership, TCS will support the global promotion and deployment of re.life platforms across new markets, aiming to streamline and digitize essential services for logistics, recyclables trading, and broader circular economic initiatives.‑economy initiatives.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) by Fahad Shehail, General Manager of re.life and CEO – Environment at BEEAH, and Sumanta Roy, President & Regional CEO – Middle East & Africa, TCS, marking the beginning of a collaboration between re.life’s digital ecosystem and TCS’s digital services expertise to transform industries in new markets while driving mutual growth. With TCS’s strong global presence, the collaboration will support the promotion and deployment of re.life platforms across new markets, including fulfilling strategic objectives such as achieving net-zero targets, driving environmental innovation, advancing sustainability, and enabling circular economy agendas. At the same time, re.life will leverage TCS’s technologies to grow its ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Shehail, General Manager of re.life and CEO – Environment at BEEAH, said: “This partnership reflects our belief that collaboration drives mutual business growth and impact at scale. We believe that re.life’s growing digital ecosystem, supported by the right global collaborators, will prove invaluable to organizations as they navigate national sustainability goals and drive business performance. Tata Consultancy Services is uniquely positioned to extend our reach to new, strategic markets, backed by re.life’s track record of tried, tested, and proven platforms that are disrupting industries and support economies for a more resilient future.”

Sumanta Roy, President & Regional CEO – Middle East & Africa, TCS, said: "Our partnership with re.life is centered on creating a seamless ecosystem that enables buyers and sellers of recyclable commodities to trade with greater efficiency and certainty. With a strong track record of delivering solutions that drive tangible growth for our partners, we are confident that our collaboration with BEEAH’s re.life will empower industries and governments in their pursuit of a more sustainable circular economy."

The partnership comes as re.life continues to expand its digital ecosystem. Its latest platform, re.life fleet, is designed for traceability and operational visibility in the waste management industry, from fleet maintenance, dispatch and workforce management to waste collection, material recovery and end-product management. re.life fleet aims to enhance sustainability outcomes for organizations through tangible impact, with fully customizable features powered by advanced telematics, AI vision, biometrics, IoT, RFID technology, and cloud-based analytics.

India will be among the strategically important markets for re.life, considering the nation’s rapid urbanization and growing focus on digital-first, sustainability solutions. Through the partnership with TCS, re.life is positioned to engage with opportunities in India while accelerating expansion across other international markets.

re.life is also continuing to build on its previously established platforms, including re.life market, a virtual B2B marketplace for trading recyclable materials, providing transparent transactions and quality control. In the UAE, the platform has facilitated transactions in the millions and accelerated the introduction of recyclables into the circular economy. It was recently used by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to launch Tahweel, the first national digital marketplace for recyclables. re.life’s other platform, re.life collect, is an on-demand app that connects users with nearby moving companies for the affordable transport or disposal of heavy and bulky items, or to fast-track deliveries from warehouse to consumer. Recently, re.life collect also began offering rental solutions for trucks, heavy machinery, and earthmoving equipment.

About re.life

re.life is a next-generation digital ecosystem that provides smart platforms that simplify business-to-business and business-to-consumer transactions. It was launched based on research and insights from the market, and in response to the demands of a digital economy which values convenience, efficiency and immediacy as fundamental decision drivers. Offering streamlined solutions for sectors including logistics, recyclables and waste management, re.life has been enabling people and businesses to make faster, smarter decisions to operate more economically.​ And with growing consumer demand and urgency to be more sustainable, re.life’s single-stop digital platforms have been transforming industries and empowering sustainability-centric decision-making. It currently offers three platforms – re.life fleet, re.life market, and re.life collect.

Website | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 580,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | X