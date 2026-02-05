Crescent Enterprises is a Committed Investor in Microbiome Innovation and an Established Convenor of Global Expertise, Advancing Frontier Science towards Real-World Impact

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Crescent Enterprises today announced a Dubai-based microbiome research and development (R&D) initiative, the ‘Global Microbiome Ecosystem’. Launched at The Microbiome Revolution symposium in Dubai, the initiative aims to develop a world-leading, intellectual property (IP)-focused ecosystem for the global longevity and wellness industry. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai are committed to advancing cutting-edge innovation defining the ‘Future of Health’ as a driver of economic growth, quality of life, and global competitiveness.

The ‘Global Microbiome Ecosystem’ is set to be a Dubai-based, globally oriented, IP-focused platform for microbiome-driven health innovation. It will integrate cutting-edge R&D, future-shaping innovators, and responsible sector leaders to focus on priority areas, accelerate knowledge creation with talent development, and generate high-value, future-shaping IP.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai RDI, an ecosystem under Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said: “Dubai’s innovation and regulatory sandbox frameworks position the city as a natural home for the global microbiome sector, enabling a connected ecosystem that brings together research institutions, innovators, investors, policymakers, and global partners. By focusing on microbiome-driven health and longevity, this collaboration can accelerate translational research, create globally relevant intellectual property, and reinforce Dubai’s role as a leading hub where frontier science is translated into real-world health impact.”

H.E. Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said: “We are at a microbiome ‘moonshot’ moment – a point where science, technology, and collaboration can converge and where choices we make now will shape outcomes for decades to come. Dubai and the UAE are a natural base for this as a leading global hub not just for trade and capital, but for ideas, talent, and science. Translating breakthrough science into real-world impact requires exactly this kind of alignment – across research, innovation, policy, and investment.”

Building on Crescent Enterprises’ role as a committed investor in microbiome innovation and an established convenor of global expertise, the collaboration will evaluate pathways to advance novel health solutions grounded in microbiome science and precision health, including responsible approaches to clinical adoption and international scaling.

The announcement was made at the opening of The Microbiome Revolution: Unlocking the Gut–Brain Axis for the Future of Health, a high-level symposium hosted by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises. The symposium brought together more than 150 world-renowned researchers, senior clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to examine how advances in microbiome science – particularly around the gut–brain axis – are reshaping health paradigms, from prevention and mental wellbeing to personalised, precision care.

The symposium opened with a speech from His Excellency Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), who outlined Dubai’s ambition to build a resilient, future-ready healthcare system of international standing. Leading scientific, clinical, and investment voices participating in the programme included Professor Sarkis Mazmanian (California Institute of Technology), Dr Laurie Keefer (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai), Professor Ted Dinan (University College Cork), Dr Xavier Duportet (Hello Tomorrow), Dr Rasha Msallam (Next Gen of Immunology Consultancy), Dr Simba Gill (Songbird), and Dr Christopher Reyes (Bloom Science). The event highlighted the importance of public–private alignment in advancing next-generation health innovation and reinforced the UAE’s role as a global convening platform for translating breakthrough science into real-world, scalable impact.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

About Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) is a government entity established in 2016 to shape Dubai’s future through strategic foresight. DFF builds a cohesive innovation ecosystem encompassing accelerator programs, incubators, labs, sandbox environments, and knowledge platforms — aiming to make Dubai one of the world’s foremost future-ready cities. Key initiatives include the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Accelerators, Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Dubai Future Labs. Through public and private sectors partnerships, DFF focuses on three priority areas — the future of sectors, society, and government — by driving innovation across industries, advancing quality of life through human-centric technologies, and reimagining regulatory models.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, and invests in transformative businesses across industries, including consumer, deep-tech and biotech. CE-Ventures back visionary entrepreneurs by providing capital, resources, and a global network to build and scale exceptional businesses that drive long-term value.

www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures