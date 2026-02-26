Dakar, Senegal – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has expanded its footprint in Francophone Africa with on-the-ground presence in Senegal. The addition of Senegal strengthens Hayo’s West African footprint to meet growing digital demand from local service providers, enterprises and government entities, joining its existing presence in Niger, Liberia, Ghana and Cameroon.

Hayo has hired Abdoulaye DABO, Senior Partnership and Strategy Manager, to support French-speaking markets in West Africa. Abdoulaye DABO has almost a decade of telecoms experience in Africa, including roles at Airtel, LAfrica Mobile and other regional telco providers. He will drive Hayo's growth across Francophone West Africa, identifying new opportunities and building strategic collaborations across the region, while leading the cross-functional delivery of voice, data, and CPaaS solutions.

“There is huge opportunity across Francophone markets in Africa right now, and Hayo has the deep technical capability and localised knowledge to help our customers capture it,” said Abdoulaye DABO, Senior Partnership and Strategy Manager at Hayo. “I’m incredibly excited to lead Hayo’s expansion within these dynamic markets, with a focus on building long-term partnerships and driving digital growth in Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and the wider region.”

More than 60% of the world’s daily French speakers now live in Africa, and this is expected to rise to nearly 85% by 2050 according to the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF). Francophone Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing digital markets on the continent, with accelerating demand for networking, technologies and communications solutions.

“West Africa contains a number of priority Francophone markets for Hayo, and having the right leader on the ground is crucial for supporting our customers in this region,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “Abdoulaye brings a wealth of local expertise to Hayo, and we’re thrilled to have him on board to enhance our strategy and support for service providers, enterprises and governments in Senegal and other key markets.”

Hayo has over three decades of experience in more than 30 African markets, combining communications, GovTech and other digital solutions to drive local digital economies and have a positive impact on communities. The expansion into Senegal marks another step in Hayo’s long-term strategy to deepen its footprint across Francophone Africa and accelerate digital and economic growth.

Hayo is a global digital service provider that is unlocking the full potential of communications, transformation and innovation in Africa, the Middle East and around the world. It combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. It has extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally. Hayo provides bespoke digital solutions for governments, service providers, mobile operators, enterprises, retailers and regulators, spanning voice, SMS, CPaaS, security, IoT and more.

