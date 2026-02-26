Beirut, Lebanon – In a move aimed at strengthening financial education at the academic level, CFI entered into a strategic partnership with the American University of Science and Technology (AUST) to deliver a structured trading program to students, offering them direct exposure to financial markets through applied learning.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to equip students with practical skills, responding to the growing need for financial literacy and real-world market understanding among university graduates who showed an increased interest in trading. CFI will deliver a comprehensive program consisting of specialized trading courses per semester, designed to introduce students to financial markets, trading tools, and analytical methodologies in a structured and progressive manner.

Commenting on the partnership, Katia Kheir, CEO of CFI Lebanon, said: “True financial education goes beyond theory. By availing practical trading to students across faculties, we are allowing students to understand how markets function in real conditions, while emphasizing discipline, analysis, and risk awareness. This partnership with AUST reflects our belief that empowering students with the right knowledge early on is essential to building a generation capable of making informed financial decisions”.

The program includes a series of courses covering key areas such as financial markets fundamentals, trading strategies, hands-on exposure to CFI’s trading platforms, market analysis techniques, and best practices in risk management. Designed to complement academic learning, the courses focus on translating theory into practical understanding and building responsible trading habits. At the conclusion of each program, CFI will organize a small trading competition for participating students, reinforcing experiential learning and practical application.

Each course will be delivered over a 4-week period, with the number of courses offered per semester aligned with the academic schedule. At the conclusion of each course, CFI will organize a small trading competition exclusively for participating students, reinforcing practical application and experiential learning.

Dr. Riad Sakr, President of the American University of Science and Technology (AUST), said: “Higher Education is meant to prepare students not just to know and memorize but to do and innovate to become global citizens and future leaders. Through our partnership with CFI and such trainings, students will develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and discover real-world applications in the fields of trading and stock exchange.”

Through this collaboration, CFI continues to expand its educational footprint in Lebanon, building on its longstanding efforts to bridge the financial literacy gap through CFI Online Academy, on-ground educational workshops, and now through educational programs for university students.

The partnership with AUST marks a significant step in embedding market awareness and responsible trading practices within higher education, reinforcing CFI’s position as a leading advocate for structured and accessible financial education in Lebanon.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

