Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), launched by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has closed applications for the ‘Disrupt’ track after attracting 94 submissions from specialised global technology firms seeking to deploy artificial intelligence and digital solutions across the Arab publishing industry.

Submissions were received from 17 countries, led by Egypt with 30 submissions and the UAE with 29. The United States accounted for seven applications, while the United Kingdom and India each submitted four.

Marketing leads submissions

Artificial intelligence-driven marketing solutions accounted for the largest share of applications, followed by editing and translation technologies. Submissions also covered audio content tools, animation technologies and integrated digital infrastructure for publishers, signalling a shift towards scalable systems designed to expand audience reach and streamline production workflows.

The shortlist will be announced during the upcoming Sharjah Publishers Conference 2026. Selected applicants will receive investment and funding opportunities, alongside direct support from Onshur’s network to accelerate market entry across local and regional publishing sectors.

Sharjah’s vision for sustainable publishing

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate places knowledge at the centre of its development agenda as a pillar of progress and human advancement. Sharjah has established an integrated cultural model that strengthens the position of books, advances publishing industries and aligns them with sustainable development priorities.”

Al Ameri added: “The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund builds on the international expertise of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, and reflects a clear understanding of the challenges publishers face at every stage of their work. The Fund is structured to address sector needs across its tracks, from launch and growth to the Disrupt track, which focuses on integrating technological applications into content production in all its forms to improve market efficiency and strengthen regional and international competitiveness.”

Practical, innovative solutions

The Disrupt track is designed to strengthen publishing operations by attracting companies offering practical solutions in editing, translation, marketing, and digital tools for content production and distribution.

Applications are assessed against clear criteria to identify technologies capable of delivering measurable gains in efficiency and output quality, while expanding the use of artificial intelligence across the Arab publishing sector. The initiative also advances Sharjah’s strategy to position itself as a regional hub for publishing technology by building an integrated, scalable ecosystem that connects knowledge and innovation.