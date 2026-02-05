Muscat: LEO Development announced strategic partnership with “Rove” to launch real estate projects in the Governorate of Muscat and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad) to the tune of OMR300 million.

The collaboration lays the foundation for the development of multiple Rove projects across the Sultanate of Oman, supporting the long-term regional growth ambitions of both partners and reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality.

The partnership is anchored by the signing of Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the brand’s first branded residential development in Oman. The project represents a significant milestone for LEO Development as it brings an internationally recognised lifestyle brand to the Omani market.

Rove is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, and has recorded strong regional growth, with over 8,000 units open or under development.Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the first of several planned developments, will be located in a central and well-connected area near Muscat Hills, with direct access to major road networks. The site offers proximity to Muscat’s primary business districts, urban destinations, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), and Muscat International Airport.

The project will comprise fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, supported by a curated range of lifestyle amenities including a lap pool with jacuzzi, roof garden, retail and co-working spaces designed for modern urban living, in addition to the brand’s signature Rove Café.

Commenting on the announcement, Viktor Serenkov, Chairman of LEO Development, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Rove, bringing a fresh and highly relevant approach to branded residential living in Oman. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to respond to evolving lifestyle expectations and deliver developments defined by intention, cultural sensitivity, and long-term value. Rove Home Muscat Expressway is the first step in a broader pipeline that we believe will redefine urban living in Oman.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added:“We are incredibly proud to partner with LEO Development to bring Rove to Oman. LEO’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with Rove’s lifestyle-led design philosophy, creates a powerful platform for long-term growth. This project signals our commitment to Oman’s future and sets the stage for multiple developments across the country.”

As part of the long-term partnership, LEO Development and Rove are aligned on expanding the Rove portfolio across city hubs, leisure destinations, ITCs and free zones in Oman, reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality in the GCC.

