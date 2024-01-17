PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Conrad Dubai Hotel, located in the centre of Downtown just off Sheikh Zayed Road, has appointed Brazen MENA to handle communications across its portfolio of in-house facilities and food & beverage outlets.
Following a competitive pitch, Brazen MENA has been chosen by Conrad Dubai as partners for all press and media needs. As eight-times winner of the MEPRA and PRCA Small Agency of the Year, and the 2023 winner of the MEPRA Home-Grown Agency of The Year, Brazen MENA has been appointed to increase awareness of the Conrad Dubai brand as a whole, firmly establishing its existing F&B outlets, MICE facilities, rooms and wellness facilities on the Dubai scene.
A leading hotel, Conrad Dubai, prides itself on its ability to suit the modern travellers’ needs, be they families, couples or solo business travellers. With sustainability at its heart, the hotel is passionate about being an eco-conscious market leader. With initiatives such as ‘Green Ramadan’ the hydroponic farm and food waste reduction, Brazen MENA’s objective is to work with Conrad Dubai, to increase awareness of these causes.
In addition, the agency will manage all media and influencer communications, including F&B outlets; Anasa, Kimpo, Bliss 6 and more. Brazen MENA will also look to increase awareness of the property’s room offering and residences, the unrivalled urban pool deck and the state-of-the-art, versatile event spaces and packages that are available for both personal and business needs.
Michael Schmitt, General Manager of The Conrad Dubai comments: “We have had Brazen MENA on our radar for quite some time given their excellent reputation within the region. Not only did they present a compelling pitch, but their dedication and passion was more than apparent from the first moment we met and we are absolutely delighted to be working with them as our communications partners”.
Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be handling the communications for Conrad Dubai. This partnership with the bustling Dubai city-centre hotel only serves to strengthen our authority as communication leaders across the hospitality and luxury scene. We very much look forward to generating fantastic results using our signature approach – creative intelligence.”
For more information, please contact Louise Jacobson at Brazen
Louise@brazenmena.com
W. brazenmena.com
About Brazen MENA
- Brazen MENA was established in Dubai, UAE in 2015 and is one of the region’s leading lifestyle agencies
- Famous for harnessing the power of PR to manange reputational touchpoints for brands using its signature approach – creative intelligence – to help deliver the right results for clients
- As well as generating brand awareness, Brazen MENA drives equity and increases footprints for businesses through integrated communications
- Brazen MENA has represented 200+ brands in the region across the verticals of food & beverage, FMCG, travel, fashion, beauty, sport, tech, real estate and many more
- The agency’s senior team sits on the boards of various influential organisations including Global Women in PR MENA, MEPRA and PRCA MENA and is a company that is passionate about driving PR standards in the region and giving back to the community
- Shortlisted for 100+ MENA Industry Awards
- 2018 – 2023 MEPRA & PRCA MENA (Eight Times) Small Consultancy of the Year
- Caterer ME F&B PR firms Power List 2022 – 2023
- MEPRA 2017 – 2019 Awards Winners: Best Retail Campaign for The Galleria, Best Beauty Campaign for Bio-Oil, Young Communicator of the Year, Best Consumer Services for The Galleria and Atlantis, The Palm, and Best Use of Traditional Media Relations for Careem.
- PRCA MENA 2017 – 2020 Awards Winners: Highly Commended PR Leader of the Year, Highly Commended Best Social Impact for Freedom Pizza, Best Media Relations Campaign for Careem, and Regional Campaign of the Year for Wendy’s
- GCC Enterprise Awards 2019 – Most Innovative Content Marketing Agency in Dubai
- MEPRA 2022 – 2022 Award Winners: Gold Award for Best F&B Campaign
- PRCA MENA 2022 – 2022 Awards Winners: Highly Commended Influencer Campaign of the Year, and Small Consultancy of the Year
- MEPRA 2023 – 2023 Award Winners: Homegrown Agency of the Year 2023