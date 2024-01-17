Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Conrad Dubai Hotel, located in the centre of Downtown just off Sheikh Zayed Road, has appointed Brazen MENA to handle communications across its portfolio of in-house facilities and food & beverage outlets.

Following a competitive pitch, Brazen MENA has been chosen by Conrad Dubai as partners for all press and media needs. As eight-times winner of the MEPRA and PRCA Small Agency of the Year, and the 2023 winner of the MEPRA Home-Grown Agency of The Year, Brazen MENA has been appointed to increase awareness of the Conrad Dubai brand as a whole, firmly establishing its existing F&B outlets, MICE facilities, rooms and wellness facilities on the Dubai scene.

A leading hotel, Conrad Dubai, prides itself on its ability to suit the modern travellers’ needs, be they families, couples or solo business travellers. With sustainability at its heart, the hotel is passionate about being an eco-conscious market leader. With initiatives such as ‘Green Ramadan’ the hydroponic farm and food waste reduction, Brazen MENA’s objective is to work with Conrad Dubai, to increase awareness of these causes.

In addition, the agency will manage all media and influencer communications, including F&B outlets; Anasa, Kimpo, Bliss 6 and more. Brazen MENA will also look to increase awareness of the property’s room offering and residences, the unrivalled urban pool deck and the state-of-the-art, versatile event spaces and packages that are available for both personal and business needs.

Michael Schmitt, General Manager of The Conrad Dubai comments: “We have had Brazen MENA on our radar for quite some time given their excellent reputation within the region. Not only did they present a compelling pitch, but their dedication and passion was more than apparent from the first moment we met and we are absolutely delighted to be working with them as our communications partners”.

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be handling the communications for Conrad Dubai. This partnership with the bustling Dubai city-centre hotel only serves to strengthen our authority as communication leaders across the hospitality and luxury scene. We very much look forward to generating fantastic results using our signature approach – creative intelligence.”

