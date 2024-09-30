SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE): Digital healthcare startup COMPLEXION Co., Ltd. has been selected as an exhibitor at GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest IT and technology exhibitions in the Middle East held annually in Dubai.

This prestigious event brings together global companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies and explore opportunities for entering the burgeoning Middle Eastern market. COMPLEXION will be one of the eight companies featured in the Metaverse Korea Pavilion, organized by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), setting the stage for its expansion into the region.

COMPLEXION, an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in personalized movement content for "lifelong walking," is a rising startup with 10 patents to its name. The company has already achieved significant milestones, having been selected for a collaboration program with the global tech giant NVIDIA, where it completed the program with top honors. In addition, COMPLEXION has conducted over six joint research projects with Korea University’s Department of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, contributing to its continuous technological advancements. Leveraging this expertise, the company has also developed and is operating an AI-based physical education app for the Ministry of Education.

COMPLEXION’s innovative solution offers personalized exercise content tailored to individual physical data. Using its patented technology, the company enables users to access AI-powered exercise programs via their smartphones, providing personalized healthcare solutions that can be used by individuals, fitness centers, schools, and families alike.

At GITEX Global 2024, COMPLEXION plans to introduce healthcare solutions specifically designed for Muslim women, addressing their unique cultural and religious needs. Given the constraints of Islamic law, which limits body exposure and prohibits mixed-gender exercise, Muslim women often face restricted access to physical activities, increasing their risk for conditions such as obesity and diabetes. To counter this, COMPLEXION will present innovative solutions including the "XR Hijab," a "Metaverse Playground," and contactless health assessments and feedback tools, offering Muslim women a safe and convenient way to engage in physical activities.

By showcasing its advanced AI and metaverse technologies at GITEX Global 2024, COMPLEXION aims to overcome cultural and religious barriers, paving the way for global expansion and signaling a new era of growth for digital healthcare startups.

