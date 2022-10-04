ExCel London, United Kingdom: As the MENA Region entertainment industry continues to grow, emerging partnerships highlight the sector's increasing strength in the region. The newest and most trendy development is the License agreement signed between Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development and Moonbug Entertainment. This collaboration will see Al Hokair Group develop the CoComelon Family Entertainment Centers across several countries in the MENA region, where guests and their kids can meet JJ and his friends and enjoy a unique approach to entertainment and fun.

Al Hokair group selected the first CoComelon park to be in Saudi Arabia followed by other parks across the region. The group with its wide leisure and entertainment experience will transform the success of the CoComelon brand to a one of its kind FEC for the little ones.

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids’ titles in the world. Moonbug’s shows are on more than 150 platforms globally, bringing an unrivaled level of global scale to its ultra-popular shows like CoComelon and Blippi. The company aims to be a natural part of every child’s upbringing, regardless of geography, culture or background. By inspiring and engaging children with fun and responsible storytelling, Moonbug encourages kindness, compassion and resilience in the next generation.

With a digital and audience first approach, Moonbug has built its portfolio of properties through the acquisition of popular kids’ IP born originally in the digital space. By leveraging its creative and production expertise, the company has grown these properties from much-loved YouTube shows into global entertainment franchises.

Mr. Attia, expressed his optimism regarding the partnership, noting, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Moonbug, a promising entertainment brand that has achieved remarkable success. We are working in Al Hokair Group’s entertainment sector to enhance our portfolio and maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

Al Hokair Group has been a dominant force in hospitality and entertainment for decades since 1975. Over the past five decades, the Group's projects have expanded to include 80 entertainment centers and 35 hotels, and many cinemas, and restaurants across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt. Focusing on delivering exceptional quality through strategic partnerships and evolving expertise, the Group enhances returns on investment whilst advancing the entertainment and hospitality sectors in its target markets.

Source: AETOSWire

