Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Data management specialist, Cloudera has introduced new sales, technical, and industry accreditations for partners globally as part of its redesigned Cloudera Partner Network (CPN) program. The new accreditations validate a partner’s understanding of the value of Cloudera’s solutions, helping them to build their knowledge of Cloudera products, programs, tools, and resources.

The new accreditations will help partners to:

Develop foundational enterprise data skills and knowledge

Build credibility with customers and peers

Earn points toward Cloudera Partner Network (CPN) membership and benefits

Sales Accreditation

The new sales accreditation is a foundational, easy to consume, learning journey for partner sales professionals. It enables partners to demonstrate a thorough understanding of the value of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) and their ability to position it as a solution for today’s enterprise data management business challenges.

Technical Accreditations Track

The technical accreditations validate a technical professional’s knowledge and understanding of CDP. These accreditations follow a tiered approach to content rigor and assessment that progresses from foundational to advanced.

The accreditations are geared to pre-sales engineers, solution and data architects, platform admins, and data practitioners.

Cloudera Industry Accreditations

Intended to complement the foundational accreditations for both sales and technical professionals, the industry accreditations deepen a partner’s Cloudera knowledge in industry verticals. Courses are currently available for telecommunications, financial services, and manufacturing, with insurance, retail, and healthcare accreditations to be added later this year.

The accreditations are free of charge for Cloudera partners and are valid for two years. Accreditations are issued by Credly, an industry-recognized credentialing platform.

“It’s always been crucial for us to enable customers to do more with their data. Enabling a robust partner ecosystem is critical to this goal and encompasses cloud, platform, software, resellers, and systems integrators”, says Ahmed Tayeh, Partner Manager Middle East & Turkey at Cloudera. “Together, we bring customers the skills, resources, and technologies to turn their data strategies into action. With Cloudera Data Platform, companies can start to leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based on enterprise data they can trust.”

Cloudera Partner Network was launched in November 2022 with the goal of creating a more competency-based approach and providing partners with comprehensive tools and support to help their customers adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform. CPN enables partners go to market faster and provides industry-leading incentives and promotions aligned with partner business and sales models.

