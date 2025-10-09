

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies, a leading systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, has announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest technology, AI and start-up exhibition. The premiere event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17, 2025. The company will showcase its wide range of products, projects and hardware capabilities centered around infrastructure and AI that cater to multiple organizations across business sectors and size.

As a Titanium Dell partner, visitors at the booth can expect to see a variety of laptops, workstations, rugged laptops, servers and Dell PowerScale, an end-to-end data solution for feeding GPU-intensive servers, helping accelerate AI workflows. Cloud Box Technologies will also showcase its cybersecurity portfolio, including FortiSASE for which the company is a certified implementor and other global security solutions. Besides that, they will also highlight their SOC, NOC and MDR services. This portfolio is not just about technologies, but also about measurable outcomes such as reduced risks, predictable operations and faster, smarter business decisions.

Commenting on their participation at GITEX, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies said, “GITEX is more than a showcase, it is a catalyst for our long-term strategy in the Middle East. As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, the region requires secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions. By participating in GITEX, we position ourselves at the center of these conversations, reinforcing our role as a trusted systems integrator with deep expertise in cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, data management, and AI. It also enables us to engage directly with decision-makers in regulated industries like BFSI, healthcare, and education. Most importantly, it aligns with our vision of building strong partnerships, investing in local capabilities, and shaping the region’s technology ecosystem over the next decade.”

With over 15 years of operations in the Middle East , Cloud Box Technologies has been a trusted systems integrator addressing the technological needs of businesses across hospitality, retail, BFSI, healthcare and other sectors. With industry agnostic solutions, the company actively services government, semi-government, and public and private sectors that contribute to the region’s growing economy.

Senior company executives will be available to interact with and address visitors’ queries in Hall 6, Stand A10 at the exhibition.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security and Professional Services. It offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Security Operations Center (SOC) & Network Operation Center (NOC) in Dubai as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Middle East.

For further information visit https://cbt.ae/