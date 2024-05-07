Multidisciplinary team performs cutting-edge life-saving procedure on elderly patient

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, marks a new milestone in treating acute cholecystitis in a 90-year-old patient with comorbidities using an advanced lumen-apposing metal stent (LAMS) technology for gallbladder drainage. This innovative adaptation of the procedure, originally designed for pancreatic fluid collection, reflects the hospital's capabilities and agility in adopting the latest technologies and procedures to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

The gallbladder drainage procedures using LAMS was the only viable solution for this patient who could not undergo traditional surgery due to age and complex health conditions, including cardiac issues. The successful minimally invasive procedure effectively relieved inflammation while minimizing risks and reducing recovery time, thereby improving the patient’s overall quality of life.

Dr. Aydamir Alrakawi, Staff Physician of Gastroenterology in the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, elaborated on the procedure, “After careful consideration, we were able to deduce that adapting the LAMS procedure for gallbladder drainage, and applying the same proven concepts to this organ, can be a successful solution for treating acute cholecystitis patients. We are able to provide this treatment solution to the people in the UAE and wider region with the help of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S., where the technique has been successfully used on several patients.

“This innovation further highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s focus on patient-centric services and specialized expertise to help manage complex medical cases. By leveraging a multidisciplinary approach and team of skilled clinicians, the hospital provides personalized solutions for individuals whose conditions make them unsuitable candidates for conventional surgical interventions.”

Gallbladder ailments, such as acute cholecystitis, are common and often result in severe discomfort. The conventional treatment approach involves a surgical intervention called percutaneous gallbladder drainage, which involves the insertion of an external tube into the gallbladder through the skin. This method can cause significant discomfort and result in potential complications. A significant portion of patients can be deemed ineligible for this surgery due to limitations related to age or underlying health issues.

In this innovative adaptation of the LAMS-enabled procedure, the gallbladder is first identified with the help of an ultrasound. A needle loaded with a stent is then used to puncture the wall of the intestine and gallbladder, and the stent is deployed to bridge the lumens of the gut and the gallbladder. The procedure, which typically takes 30 minutes, facilitates internal drainage of the gallbladder directly into the intestine or stomach through minimally invasive endoscopy. In contrast to conventional techniques, this approach eradicates the necessity for external tubes, leading to enhanced comfort and convenience for the patients. While uncommon, some patients may require a follow-up procedure if the stent moves from the original placement position, or if it gets blocked over time.

To find out more, visit the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

To book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223). visit www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards closer to home.

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

Media Contact

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com