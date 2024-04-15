Dubai, UAE: CHINT Global, a globally recognised energy management solutions provider, will be exhibiting an array of its latest smart eco-energy solutions at the Middle East Energy 2024 (MEE 2024) exhibition, taking place from April 16-18 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year at MEE 2024, CHINT’s booth will fall under the theme ‘Empowering a Boundless Sustainable Future with Smart Energy’, showcasing six ground-breaking technologies aimed at revolutionising the energy landscape. The company will also be launching new innovative technologies into the regional market – from sophisticated smart circuit breakers and portable power solutions to mobile substations. Attendees of the exhibition will also be able to experience an interactive display on the CHINT stand that will be offsetting carbon per person – an initiative that is part of the CHINT ESG global movement.

Thomas Cheng, Assistant President of CHINT Global and General Manager, West Asia and Africa, said: “We are pleased to be attending Middle East Energy, which serves as an important platform for CHINT, allowing us to showcase new technologies to the Middle Eastern and African market, engage in knowledge sharing, and to forge new partnerships that will shape the future of power solutions in the region.”

The six key technologies being showcased by CHINT at Middle East Energy include:

Grid Solutions: Revolutionising the way energy is transmitted and distributed, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. New Energy: Pioneering in renewable technologies, harnessing the power of solar, and other clean energy sources to create a greener future. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions: Paving the way for smart grids, enabling real-time monitoring, data analytics, and optimised energy management. OEM Solutions: Offering tailored, high-quality components and systems for industrial partners, driving productivity and energy efficiency. Smart City Solutions: Making intelligent, connected, and sustainable cities a reality by integrating cutting-edge technologies for better urban living. Intelligent Low Voltage Solutions: Revolutionising energy distribution, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency in homes, buildings, and industries.

In addition to displaying its new innovative technologies, CHINT experts will be participating in discussion forums and seminars throughout the exhibition. CHINT will also host 10 seminars at its booth, offering attendees deeper insight into its innovative solutions and technologies.

The seminars at CHINT’s booth are:

Tuesday 16th April 11-11.30am – Advanced Solutions for Green Hydrogen 2-2.30pm – Introducing CHINT’s Latest Intelligent LV Solutions (NB2) 3-3.30pm – New Trends in High Voltage GIS 4-4.30pm – Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions (AMI)

Wednesday 17th April 11-11.30am – Ring Main Units Solutions for Wind Energy 12-12.30pm – Cleantech – Solar Water Utilities as a Service: The Future of Private Multiple Unity Operators 2-2.30pm – Plug & Play – Medium Voltage Solutions for Renewables 3.30-4pm – Smart City Solutions for Sustainable Infrastructure

Thursday 18th April 11-11.30am – Unlocking the Power of Static VAR Generator Solutions for Green Energy 12-12.30pm – Mobile Substation – Ensuring Reliable Power



With its West Asia and Africa regional headquarters in Dubai, in addition to four other oversees regions, and key offices in five continents, CHINT has emerged as a leader in the energy sector since it was founded 40 years ago, generating in 2023 more than US $22 billion in revenue. The company currently operates in 140 countries, employing a workforce of more than 50,000 employees globally.

Supporting its commitment to innovation, the company has invested heavily in research and development, with four to 12% of its revenue dedicated to R&D efforts. Boasting one of the advanced energy management R&D labs in the world, working in partnership with 24 research institutes, and with ownership of more than 8,000 patents for new developments and products, CHINT is paving the way for new technologies and setting a new benchmark for R&D in the industry.

CHINT’s booth at Middle East Energy 2024 will be located at S1.K10, Trade Centre Arena.

About CHINT:

Founded in 1984, CHINT's operations now span more than 140 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees worldwide. CHINT is implementing the strategy of industrialization, technologization, internationalization, digitalization, and platformization in its three major business segments: green energy, intelligent electric, and innovative low-carbon solutions. Over the years, CHINT has built strong global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with a total of 18 manufacturing bases and four global R&D centers and annual revenue exceeding 22 billion USD in 2023. For further details visit www.chintglobal.com