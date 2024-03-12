Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Chin Chin, a beloved homegrown restaurant serving fusion Asian Cuisine, is bringing customers the chance to give back this Ramadan. To mark the holy month, Chin Chin is launching an exclusive ‘One for You, One from You’ offer, which will give buyers an opportunity to donate a meal to the person of their choice with every order placed.

Built on a passion for wholesome and indulgent flavours, generous portion sizes, great value for money, and a family-friendly approach, Chin Chin continues to be the preferred comfort food brand of the UAE. Born more than two decades ago, Chin Chin is currently present in five emirates of the UAE, with additional branches in Qatar and Bahrain and an upcoming opening in Saudi Arabia.

Its expert wok chefs and their ability to make unrivalled homemade special sauces set it apart in the local foodie scene, with millions of meals being served across its 21 venues.

An extension of its Ramadan campaign last year, Chin Chin’s ‘One for You, One from You’ initiative urges customers to embrace the true spirit of family, not just within their homes but throughout their communities. For every order placed, customers will receive a voucher to donate to the person of their choice – whether it’s the delivery driver who dropped off the order, a nanny who has been taking care of the kids, or a friend who needs some extra support.

The vouchers put the power of choice into the hands of the customer, enabling them to give the voucher away immediately or save it for the right moment. Every voucher can be redeemed at selected Chin Chin dine-in outlet for a set meal, inclusive of one rice or noodle dish, one main, dates, and laban. The voucher is valid until 15th April 2024 for redemption.

Commenting on the importance of Ramadan and Chin Chin’s dedication to honouring others during the important occasion, Hemal Thakkar, Sr. Marketing Manager of Chin Chin, said: “Ramadan represents an incredibly significant time of reflection and generosity, and we’re proud to give our patrons the gift of giving through our ‘One for You, One from You’ campaign. At Chin Chin, we believe in spreading joy beyond our tables – and the launch of our limited-time vouchers will bring our customers the opportunity to do just that. By donating a free meal to someone they feel needs it – a family member, a friend, a co-worker, or a stranger – these vouchers enable them to extend a heartfelt gesture to anyone, at any time.”

She added: “The meal vouchers are uniquely designed to allow space for a message, which adds a personal touch to the act and fosters greater connection between those donating and those receiving the meal. Food can play a powerful role in bringing people together, and we’re excited to see the joy of a shared meal being spread throughout the UAE this Ramadan.”

About Chin Chin

Launched in 2002, Chin Chin is a beloved home grown fusion Asian restaurant renowned for its memorable flavours, generous portion sizes, and exceptional value for money. Its expert wok chefs and homemade special sauces have become stand-out features in the local F&B scene, setting Chin Chin apart as a go-to comfort food destination. With over 21 branches spanning five emirates – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman – as well as newly opened delivery offerings in Bahrain and Qatar, and an upcoming launch in Saudi Arabia, Chin Chin continues to see expansion throughout the region, bringing millions of meals to customers across the Gulf. Its passion for good food, and people who love good food, has seen the brand deliver comforting experiences that cater to different preferences and palates, ensuring that everyone can eat what they want, when they want.

To learn more about Chin Chin and its offers, visit: www.chinchin.kitopiconnect.com.