Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Chery Bahrain announced the launch of its eagerly anticipated Ramadan campaign. During the holy month, customers purchasing a new vehicle will enjoy attractive packages, which are inclusive of VAT, insurance, registration, rust protection, and a valuable gift. Customers can also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with Chery's 10 years/1 million km manufacturer warranty, ensuring worry-free ownership.

In addition, Chery is offering an exclusive service package for customers. During Ramadan, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on Vehicle Health Checkups, along with 15% off on parts for extra mechanical repairs, and a 10% discount on labor charges. This service package highlights Chery’s dedication to providing comprehensive support and exceptional service.

During Ramadan, the Chery showroom in Sanad will be open from 9am to 2pm and from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Saturdays to Thursdays. The service centre is open from 7.30am to 3.30pm.

For nearly two decades, Chery has been a prominent player in Bahrain's car industry. Known for its quality vehicles, the brand has seen rapid growth, becoming the fastest-growing automotive name in the country. This success reflects Chery's focus on providing high quality vehicles that meet the evolving needs of Bahraini drivers.

