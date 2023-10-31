Dubai: Chattels & More, a leading furniture and decor retailer, was awarded the prestigious title of Best Decor Retailer of the Year, at the esteemed Design Middle East Awards 2023. The awards ceremony, a hallmark event in the region's design and architecture industry, was held on October 26th at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

The accolade bestowed upon Chattels & More is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of home decor. Recognized for their outstanding contributions to the design industry, this award underscores the brand's position as a trendsetter and leader in the market.

This significant achievement resonates deeply with Chattels & More's vision of becoming the most beloved furniture brand in the UAE. "We are honored to be named the Best Decor Retailer of the Year by the Design Middle East Award. This recognition is not just an award; it is a celebration of our dedication to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers," said Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More.

Chattels & More extends heartfelt gratitude to its community of 'Chattlers' – the loyal customers, supporters, and partners whose continued patronage and encouragement have been integral to this milestone. "Our 'Chattlers' inspire us every day to push boundaries and create spaces that resonate with beauty and functionality. This award is a testament of our goal to become the most loved furniture brand in the region." Shaw added.

The Design Middle East Awards annually celebrate the creative best from the region's design and architecture industry, honoring top architects, designers, projects, and firms. Chattels & More's victory in the Best Decor Retailer of the Year category underscores the brand's dedication to shaping inspiring living spaces.

About Chattels & More:

Chattels & More, a homegrown brand within the esteemed Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, that takes pride in the art of being different. The brand offers a lifestyle experience committed to the transformation of homes into purpose-built havens. Striking a harmonious balance between aesthetics and utility, the brand ensures that styling spaces remains an enjoyable experience that brings out the best of those residing within in.

Winner of the ‘Décor Retailer of the Year’ Award 2018 from Design Middle East magazine, the brand showcases meticulously chosen decor pieces acquired from European artisans and vendors. Chattels & More specializes in contemporary, functional, and sophisticated furniture that makes a distinct statement while catering to a wide array of preferences. The essence of Chattels & More lies in the celebration of individuality, offering a canvas for self-expression through visual and sensory elements, effectively converting living spaces into extensions of personal identity.

Chattels & More showrooms can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Oud Metha, Deira - Eithad Road, Dalma Mall and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi.