The Group is seizing all opportunities to help mitigate climate change and pave the way to achieve net zero emissions across all their operations by 2040.

Chalhoub Group celebrates with its partner TotalEnergies, a worldwide leader in the development of solar solutions, the commissioning of DEWA-encouraged solar photovoltaics (PV) rooftops and carports.

The partnership is a testimony to the impact that private-public collaborations have on driving national and global agendas on climate change mitigation. In line with the UAE’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Chalhoub Group has set bold ambitions to pave the way to be a net-zero company by 2040. This partnership contributes to these goals by bringing together regulatory framework under DEWA’s initiative Shams Dubai and industry expertise and technology by TotalEnergies.

The solar photovoltaics (PV) rooftops and carports have been installed on two of Chalhoub Group’s buildings in Jebel Ali Head Office 2 and Dubai Investment Park (DIP) Warehouse, bringing the total to four buildings since the Group shifted to a largescale uptake of renewable energy in 2018. To date, 34 percent of the Group’s electricity demand at the four buildings is met through solar energy and the Group has installed 3.5 MWp of solar capacity, covering a surface equivalent to almost 3 football pitches. As a result, Chalhoub Group will reduce its CO2 emissions by more than 2,400 tons of CO2-eq per year which is equivalent to planting over 62,000 trees annually.

Commenting on this partnership, Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “We are committed to building long-term partnerships to achieve our sustainability goals. We can only reach our carbon reduction targets through collaborations with industry experts and regulators that facilitate projects of this scale. Our aim is to integrate renewable energy to progressively replace fossil fuel-based grid electricity and to shift to net-zero to meet local and global agendas. For the immediate future, we are looking into renewable energy transition at our premises in Saudi Arabia”.

“TotalEnergies has completed, with excellence, several solar projects and renewable projects in the UAE. These initiatives are fully in line with the company’s strategy and are contributing to the Climate Ambition of the country,” said Hamady Sy, Managing Director TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa. “We are delighted to accompany companies such as Chalhoub Group in their energy transition, in the Middle East and Africa region.”

Chalhoub Group plans to continue upgrading their building facilities to optimize use of electricity and water resources to proceed with their carbon reduction mechanisms in line with their efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

With a legacy of 65 years, Chalhoub Group is a leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East. An expert in hybrid retail, distribution and marketing services, the Group is the foremost player in the luxury beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories regionally with a portfolio of 6 own brands and over 300 global brands.

Chalhoub Group embraces an innovation mindset, coupled with a desire to constantly redefine luxury in the region. Chalhoub Group caters to its customers across multiple channels, including 680 experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group has a strong workforce of more than 14,000 skilled, talented, and passionate people across the region. As a people-centric and responsible employer, Chalhoub Group is ranked third in the Middle East and second in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

Alongside business and people priorities, Chalhoub Group is also a sustainability champion. The Group is a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles. Chalhoub Group was awarded its seventh CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has its own incubator space for innovation and entrepreneurship, “The Greenhouse”.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

