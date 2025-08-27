Orange Jordan concluded its tour in Aqaba, led by its CEO, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and joined by members of the Executive Committee. The tour included welcoming meetings and fruitful strategic discussions, along with several activities with customers, partners, and the community.

As part of the visit, which reflects the strategic partnership with key national institutions in Aqaba, the CEO, along with members of the Executive Committee, visited the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to congratulate the new Chief Commissioner, “Shadi Ramzi” Al-Majali, and the members of the newly appointed Board of Commissioners.

The CEO expressed his confidence in the new Board’s ability to achieve impactful accomplishments that will support Aqaba’s comprehensive development journey, as it continues to take important steps as the Kingdom’s maritime and development gateway.

During its presence in Aqaba, the company sponsored the Tawjihi 2025 Top Achievers Award Ceremony in Aqaba Governorate, organized by the Directorate of Community Development at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

Within the framework of its activities in Aqaba, and on behalf of the Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, “Shadi Ramzi” Al-Majali, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Mohammad Abu Omar, attended the closing ceremony of Orange Jordan’s partnership with Proparco, the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group), marking the graduation of the fifth cohort from the Coding Academy by the Orange Digital Center and the final cohort of the project, through the Orange Digital Center Programs Event in Aqaba.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Sustaining startups growth in Aqaba”, with the participation of ASEZA’s Commissioner for Tourism and Youth in Aqaba, Dr. Thabet Al-Nabulsi, CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and several entrepreneurs from Orange’s incubators and accelerators. The discussion highlighted entrepreneurial experiences and showcased the digital achievements gained through the programs of the Orange Digital Center, reaffirming the company’s commitment to digitally empowering youth and supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the Kingdom.

Recognizing that Orange employees are the cornerstone of its achievements and milestones, the CEO met the staff at the company’s branches and shops in Aqaba. He expressed his appreciation for their dedicated efforts in delivering the best services to customers and emphasized the important role employees play in translating the company’s vision and achieving its goals across the Kingdom.

