Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is set to host the region’s most influential cement and decarbonisation conference, Cemtech Middle East & Africa 2026, bringing together international industry leaders in Riyadh this February.

This flagship event for the regional cement industry, held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, comes at a pivotal time for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom undergoes a historic transformation under its ambitious Vision 2030 programme. Since its launch, Vision 2030 has driven more than US$1.25trn of investment across economic, social and cultural initiatives aimed at diversifying the national economy. As a result, Saudi Arabia is set to become the world’s largest construction market, with a pipeline of megaprojects expected to fuel significant growth in cement demand over the coming decade.

At the same time, the Saudi cement industry the largest in the Gulf region – is entering a new era of modernisation and sustainability, expanding capacity while aligning with the Kingdom’s net zero 2060 target.

Cemtech MEA 2026 will provide a vital platform of knowledge and dialogue to support this decarbonisation journey, one shared across the wider Middle East and North Africa region, in partnership with A³&Co.®, the event’s Knowledge Partner, bringing its deep expertise in industrial decarbonisation, digital maturity, and operational excellence to enable evidence-based dialogue on strategy, execution models, and measurable outcomes across the cement value chain.

Key themes will include the development of low-clinker cements and the use of supplementary cementitious materials, increasing alternative fuel utilisation, and optimising existing assets through digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

Special sessions will cover every key aspect of cement manufacturing technology illustrated through practical case studies showcasing best available technologies and operational excellence.

Alongside the conference, a major international exhibition will feature 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies, while a field visit to Yamama Cement’s production facilities will offer unique insights into Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving cement industry.

The conference will focus on technology adoption, operational efficiency, and competitiveness as the region transitions to low-carbon cement production.

This edition is supported by the National Committee for Cement Companies, the Arab Union for Cement and Building Materials, the Future Cement Initiative (FCI), and the National Industrial Development Center, reinforcing its role as a platform for structured global collaboration.

