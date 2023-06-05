Dubai – Cegid, a leading global provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors, has launched Cegid Retail Live Store, a new generation of collaborative in-store apps, in the Middle East.

Already trusted by a number of major brands across Europe, Cegid Retail Live Store will help speciality and luxury retailers in the Middle East to make the customer journey more fluid, increase store associate productivity and enjoyment and help deliver the most efficient omnichannel experience.

Cegid Retail Live Store works on all devices (whether fixed tills, tablets or mobile) and is available on any operating system (Windows, Android and iOS). Based on Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CICD), the solution sets a new pace for retailers, allowing constant innovation as needs evolve and provides the ability to deploy new features rapidly.

“Retail is constantly evolving, and Cegid Retail Live Store is based on CICD (Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery), allowing retailers to deploy new services and features at a rapid, continuous pace. Deployment times are reduced from several months down to just a few weeks,” says Olivier Chiono, Director of the Retail Offer, Cegid.

With a dedicated team of experts providing local support and expertise to customers including Al Malki Group, AbuIssa and Lazurde, Cegid has a strong presence in the Middle East. The launch of Cegid Retail Live Store is part of the company's commitment to driving innovation in the region and empowering specialty and luxury retailers with the tools they need to elevate the in-store customer experience and deliver a frictionless brand experience.

"We are excited to bring Cegid Retail Live Store to the Middle East, where retailers are increasingly looking for innovative store solutions to deliver exceptional shopping experiences. Cegid Retail Live Store will enable them to create a connected, fluid, and immersive experience, which will enhance customer engagement and drive sales.", adds Olivier Chiono.

More than ever, the future of the store depends on the ability of retailers to adapt and offer outstanding customer experiences and useful services to consumers while optimising IT costs and improving efficiency. Cegid Retail Live Store will allow retailers to make the most of their physical stores and provide a unified shopping experience to drive more sales and customer satisfaction.

In conclusion, Cegid Retail Live Store is a game-changer for the retail industry in the Middle East, providing retailers with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced retail landscape. With Cegid Retail Live Store, Cegid is empowering retailers and driving innovation in the region.

About Cegid

Cegid is a global leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (cash-flow, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward-thinking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies and an understanding of regulations and compliance. In today’s rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, and its 500,000 customers, Cegid has 4,400 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported revenues of €791 million (as of December 31 2022). Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

For more information: www.cegid.com/en/