CCR Developments is preparing to launch its third project in the New Administrative Capital, a move that reflects the company’s strong confidence in the future of the New Capital and its commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality real estate developments within the city.

Dr. Remon Taghian, CEO of CCR Developments, stated that CCR Developments already owns two flagship projects in the New Capital, including Front Gate—a mixed-use project featuring commercial, administrative, medical, and hotel units. The project spans 4,000 sqm and consists of a ground floor and seven upper floors.

Taghian added that the third project is located near Mostakbal City and serves the areas of the New Administrative Capital, Madinaty, and Mostakbal City. The concrete structure has been 100% completed, with 60% of the electromechanical work and over 70% of the façade work also finished.

Additionally, the company is developing CORE, a commercial and administrative project located in the R3 district. Positioned at the crossroads of two major roads—each 70 meters wide—the project enjoys a prime location overlooking the main R3 corridor, which links Sports City, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Axis, and the Central Business District. Just a few steps from Sports City and only five minutes from the capital’s main gate, construction on the project is currently in progress.

Taghian noted that the company brings over 40 years of experience in the real estate market, having developed more than 150 standalone projects and 250 retail units in East Cairo before expanding into major developments in the New Administrative Capital.

He concluded that the success of the company’s previous two projects reinforces its expansion plans, with the upcoming launch of its third project, which is set to be an innovative new addition to real estate market.