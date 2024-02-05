Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched the fifth round of the Executive Certificate for Risk-Based Supervision Professionals. The programme aims to qualify and enhance the skills of supervisors to enable them to identify potential risks and limit their repercussions on the financial system, in order to enhance financial and monetary stability in the UAE.



The launch of this updated programme comes as part of the Central Bank’s keenness to enhance the technical expertise and capabilities of the participant supervisors by using the relevant specialist skills in prudential and conduct risk, in light of the regulatory and technological developments in the global financial system. Further cohorts and customised risk workshops are also planned for this year, with the aim of updating the participants of the best supervisory practices that enable identifying risks.



Since its launch in 2021, 46 UAE national supervisors have achieved the Executive Certificate Level 1, and 39 have proceeded to achieve the Advanced Executive Certificate. The Executive Certificate programme operates in cooperation with, and is accredited by, the Institute of Bankers (IOB), a recognised college of the University College Dublin and a leading institute in training bankers and bank supervisors.



Mr. Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision at the CBUAE, said: “Our internationally accredited programme supports the CBUAE’s efforts aimed at developing the expertise and competencies of Emirati cadres to contribute to enhancing monetary and financial stability, developing the financial sector, and supporting the country’s Emiratisation agenda. Through this programme, we are equipping our supervisors with an in-depth understanding of risks, associated regulations, and appropriate supervisory practices enabling them to navigate and excel in a dynamic environment, setting the standards for the financial industry, which will promote and safeguard the UAE’s financial system.”