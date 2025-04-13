Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) hosted a delegation of participants from the fifth International Diplomats Program “Diyafa” on Thursday, 10th April 2025 at its headquarters. The initiative is organised by the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy (MBMA) for Diplomatic Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Yousef Rashid Al Fadhel, Executive Director of Corporate Services at CBB, received the delegation which consisted of 23 diplomats. In his opening address, he highlighted the importance of these initiatives in enhancing communication and the exchange of expertise between Bahrain and other nations.

During the visit, Mr. Mohammed Al Sadiq, Head of Financial Stability at CBB, presented an overview of the institution’s mandate and its commitment to maintaining regulatory oversight in the sector. He also outlined the key objectives of the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy 2022 – 2026. Following his session, Ms. Sarah Ehsan Faraj, Director of the Currency Issue Directorate, delivered a presentation on the issuance of the commemorative silver coin minted on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking 25 years of His Majesty's reign. The visit concluded with a tour of the Currency Museum housed within the CBB’s premises.

On the occasion, Mr. Yousef Rashid Al Fadhel, commented: “In line with our commitment to contributing towards meaningful national initiatives, we were pleased to offer the delegates an in-depth perspective into the CBB’s pioneering role in supporting the Kingdom’s financial sector. We also commend this vital endeavour, which serves to stimulate the interflow of ideas and build stronger connections with diplomats from different backgrounds as they explore Bahrain’s rich history and cultural legacy.”

Launched in 2019, “Dhiyafa” was the recipient of the inaugural Government Innovation Competition (Fikra) award in 2018. Since then, it has welcomed 91 officials from 47 nations. Designed as a comprehensive experience that combines academic learning with practical engagement, the program seeks to enhance bilateral relations between Bahrain and the participating countries by showcasing the Kingdom’s progress across diverse fields.