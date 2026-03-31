Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the six-month short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 135%.

Subscriptions worth BD 67.639 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd April 2026 and matures on 1st October 2026, is 5.24% compared to 4.98% of the previous issue on 5th March 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/8 (BH000Y57X735) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.